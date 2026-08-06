Hocus Pocus announces 2026 lineup 

Several of Miami's nightlife staples are also returning to curate stage takeovers, including Get Busy and Electric Pickle.

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Factory Town has officially revealed the lineup for Hocus Pocus 2026, cementing the return of Miami’s festival season after its annual summer hiatus.

This year’s edition once again packs together some of electronic music‘s biggest names, spanning house, techno, melodic sounds, and harder styles. Leading the lineup are Chase & Status, Eric Prydz, Gorgon City, Indira Paganotto, Meduza, Nora En Pure, Purple Disco Machine, and many more.

The festival will also feature several exclusive back-to-back performances, including Joseph Capriati b2b Seth Troxler, Jamie Jones b2b Franky Rizardo, and Odd Mob b2b Cassian. Additional artists announced include Prospa, Chasewest, Chloé Caillet, and dozens of others across Factory Town’s multiple stages.

Several of Miami’s nightlife staples are also returning to curate stage takeovers, including Get Busy and Electric Pickle, continuing the festival’s tradition of spotlighting the city’s homegrown dance music community alongside international talent.

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For 2026, Hocus Pocus will embrace a dystopian Halloween concept that transforms Factory Town into a decaying industrial ecosystem. According to organizers, attendees can expect immersive environments inspired by control rooms, ventilation chambers, reactor cores, industrial machinery, and other post-industrial landscapes spread throughout the venue.

The elaborate theming continues Factory Town’s recent push toward increasingly immersive event production.

Hocus Pocus arrives during a period of change for Factory Town following Insomniac’s expanded involvement with several of Miami’s nightlife institutions.

The partnership has brought noticeable investments in production value, venue design, and artist bookings, helping elevate Factory Town’s programming with larger lineups and more ambitious themed experiences. At the same time, the venue has attracted a significantly younger audience, particularly through its growing number of 18+ events.

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That shift has sparked conversation among longtime attendees, some of whom feel the atmosphere has changed as newer crowds bring a different energy than the plur-driven culture many associate with Miami’s electronic music scene. While the upgraded production and talent have been widely welcomed, opinions remain divided on how the venue’s overall vibe has evolved.

Hocus Pocus is only one part of Factory Town’s packed return. The venue is set to reopen in roughly a month with performances from ISOxo and Brutalismus 3000, kicking off another busy season that will also include a Turnstile takeover and additional events leading into Miami Art Week and Basel.

With one of its biggest Halloween lineups to date and an ambitious new theme, Hocus Pocus 2026 is shaping up to be one of the marquee electronic music events of the fall.

Hocus Pocus with Chase & Status, Eric Prydz, Gorgon City, and others. 7 p.m. Friday, October 30 to Sunday, November 1, at Factory Town, 4800 NW 37th Ave, Miami; factorytown.com.Tickets cost $120 to $250 via dice.fm