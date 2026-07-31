The best free concerts coming to Miami in August

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It’s a good time to be a music lover in Miami. This city is just bursting with free concerts — if you know where to look.

This month sees a cross-genre, multicultural, international medley of free musical treats. We’ve got house music elite coming through the 305, up-and-coming talents turning heads from Brooklyn to the UK, Haitian jazz and Jamaican dance parties, classical compositions and opera galore. Plus, it’s time for the annual III Points Open House event, which lets local acts compete for a chance to play the festival.

All this and more is available for you to gorge your ears upon, and it won’t cost you a single dollar. It might be hotter than hell out in these streets, but the programming stays pretty cool.

Bad Tuner Somewhere between hard club anthems and sweet nostalgic aughts-pop stands Bad Tuner, a Brooklyn-based producer and DJ who feels both fresh and reminiscent. His forward-thinking synth textures, undeniable hooks and bumping house rhythms flirt with the strange but center wholly on feel-good dance floors. This one is only free if you RSVP and show up before 11 p.m., but that’s a crazy deal not to sleep on. 10 p.m., Friday, Aug. 7, at ZeyZey, 353 NE 61st St., Miami, 305-456-2671, zeyzeymiami.com.

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Roi Turbo We love it when brothers rock out together, and Roi Turbo’s Benjamin and Conor McCarthy are jammin’ in style. The dance-rock duo blends post-punk, funk, synthpop and disco with musical influences from their South African upbringing. Their music is a real groovy mix of styles that pulls from the golden era ‘70s, the neon lit ‘80s, the grungy ‘90s and more. Plus, their set helps celebrate the one-year anniversary of Las Rosas’ triumphant return. 9 p.m., Friday, Aug. 7, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW 7th Ave, Miami, instagram.com.

Jamaica Independence Day Party For such a tiny island nation, Jamaica has had a huge influence on global culture. Come celebrate Jamaica and all its flavor as Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen opens its doors for an afternoon of reggae, dancehall, Afrobeats, hip-hop, soca and Caribbean classics. DJ Slim is on the case, but it’s up to you to win the dance competition and best dressed contest, each of which comes with a host of prizes. There will be giveaways of Usher and Chris Brown concert tickets, delicious cocktails, Red Stripe all day and all the Jamaican energy you know and love. 1 to 5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 8, at Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen, 316 NW 24 St., Wynwood, 786-334-5150, eventbrite.com.

Jazz in the Sanctuary Jazz is all about living in the moment and expressing yourself free of inhibition or expectation, and The Assel Jean-Pierre Trio takes the genre and infuses it with colors that reflect its Haitin roots, gospel, classical and contemporary influences. The Trio will perform from within artist Woosler Delisfort’s “Sanctuary: Our Sacred Space” photo exhibit, which captures and examines the spiritual practices of Miami’s Indigenous, African and Caribbean communities. There will be two sets, one at 2:30 p.m. and one at 3:45 p.m., so you’ll have ample time to connect with the art as well as the music. 2 to 5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59 Terrace, Miami, 305-960-2969, eventbrite.com.

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III Points Open House Come hear the next wave of talent from Miami at one of this city’s most beloved local venues, hosted by one of this city’s most reputable festivals. III Points Open House is back, and killer acts across genres will battle head-to-head for a chance to play the III Points stage. No matter who earns the spot, the whole city wins when we come together and support our up-and-coming acts. Plus, you might just discover your new favorite “I knew them when.” It’s a two-night, mid-week extravaganza, so plan accordingly. Admission is free, but you must RSVP. 7 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 12 and 13, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW 7th Ave, Miami, dice.fm.

Summer Strings: Musicfor Americas Bring a little magic into your evening with the emotional beauty of a string orchestra. Musicfor Americas is an organization that brings light and creativity to communities across the country with classical music, and this month, Maestro Lorenzo Turchi-Floris comes from Italy to conduct the group in a summer-inspired selection of timeless compositions. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 15, at Miami Lakes Methodist Church, 14800 NW 67 Ave., Miami Lakes, eventbrite.com.

Derrick Carter If you say you love house music and haven’t seen Derrick Carter work the decks, you’ve only scratched the surface. This living legend is a prime player of the Chicago house scene, one of the largest looming talents to ever grace the genre, and a supreme influence and mentor to so many generations of DJs and producers. The chance to see him spin live for free is kind of wild, so get on it. 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 15, at ZeyZey, 353 NE 61st St., Miami, 305-456-2671, zeyzeymiami.com.

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Doral Opera If you think opera is stuffy and unapproachable, that usually means you haven’t experienced it first hand. Whether you speak Italian or not, opera is an incredibly moving genre. The singers capture the emotion and story of the song with their heartfelt inflections and powerful performances, and the City of Doral welcomes one and all to enjoy the showstopping talents of locals, national acts, international stars and more. Beloved songs from Broadway and other delights will also be in store. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, Aug. 28, at Doral Cultural Arts Center, 8363 NW 53 St., Doral, 305-593-6671, eventbrite.com.

Tribute to The Cure with The Lovecats The Cure is rather undeniably one of the best bands of all time. It might sound like hyperbole, but name another band with the staying power, the unrivaled relevance, the depth of heart, the inane joy and the limitless talent of these dudes from the U.K. I mean, Robert Smith. That’s really all you have to say — and while The Cure is not coming back to Miami any time immediately soon, you can indulge in the whimsy and woe of The Cure’s catalog, thanks to local tribute band, The Lovecats. The singer doesn’t sound exactly like Robert, but he does the hair, and that’s what counts (and the band sounds great). 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 29, at Revelry, S Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, 954-295-6662, eventbrite.com.