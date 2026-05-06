III Points Festival Announces Open House for Local Miami Musicians

III Points has announced the return of its annual Open House, a two-night showcase dedicated to highlighting rising local talent. The 2026 edition will take place on Wednesday, August 12, and Thursday, August 13, from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. in Miami. The event gives selected artists the opportunity to perform their original music in front of a live crowd for the chance to join this year’s III Points lineup in October.

The showcase is open to South Florida-based artists only, with submissions available for live bands, producers performing live original music, and DJs playing all proprietary sets. Applicants are asked to provide basic artist information, music links, social media profiles, genre, performance details, inspirations, and notable past bookings or performances. Before you fill out the form, make sure you have all that data handy.

The Open House has become a key platform for emerging musicians across the region, offering a direct pathway from the local scene to one of Miami’s most celebrated music festivals. For artists looking to take the next step, this year’s showcase offers a chance to bring their sound directly to the III Points community, placing them in front of the same tastemakers, fans, and scene builders who help shape Miami’s underground music culture year after year.

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Last year’s winners included Kujo, Falyn, Greybody, the band Guess, Iliad, the Boy Who Wore Jade, and Vania Junco, following one of the most fun, sweaty, chaotic nights in Wynwood. That energy is part of what makes Open House special: it is not just a competition, but a snapshot of where South Florida music is headed next.

This year’s III Points lineup currently includes Pawsa, Ben Sterling, Beltran, Tokischa, Underworld, Rusowsky, Adam Port, Four Tet, Parcels, Tricky, and others, with Phase Two still to come. For emerging artists, Open House offers a rare chance to be considered alongside an eclectic bill that spans electronic, Latin, indie, experimental, and club sounds.

Submissions are now open and will close Wednesday, May 20, at 11:59 p.m. Artists interested in performing at III Points Open House can submit their original music via this form before the deadline for consideration.

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