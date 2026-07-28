10 can’t-miss Miami concerts happening in August

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It’s peak summer, but Miami still has plenty to look forward to music-wise. Even as the humidity starts to suffocate the city, acts are still making their way down the Florida peninsula.

If you miss the stomp-clap-hey days of the 2010s, British folk rockers Mumford & Sons will take the stage at Hard Rock Live. Meanwhile, Chilean-Mexican singer-songwriter Mon Laferte will get into characters as a femme fatale when she takes the stage at the Fillmore Miami Beach. Also, two emerging rappers, Yeat and Slayr, both have shows on the books this month. And August will close out with a performance by new-wave pioneers Devo.

Check out all the can’t-miss concerts coming to Miami in August.

Yeat at FTL War Memorial Auditorium (August 1)

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Rage rap pioneer Yeat stops by FTL War Memorial Auditorium for his Love/Lyfe Tour, accompanied by rappers Sheck Wes and Zukenee. If you are unaware of Yeat, it’s time to catch up. The 26-year-old has already received cosigns from the likes of Drake and the Weeknd and first released music to SoundCloud at the tender age of 16 under the name Lil Yeat. He eventually found mainstream success with tracks like “Sorry Bout That” and “Poppin,” and his 2021 track “Gët Busy” helped Yeat gain a larger audience after blowing up on TikTok. In March, he released the double album ADL, which shows the rapper evolving from the chaotic sound that first broke him through into something a bit more polished without completely losing his edge. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 1, at FTL War Memorial Auditorium, 800 NE Eighth St, Fort Lauderdale; 954-835-7080; ftlwarmemorial.com. Tickets cost $101 via seatgeek.com.

Mumford & Sons at Hard Rock Live (August 6)

English folk rockers Mumford & Sons land at Hard Rock Live in support of the band’s latest album, Prizefighter. Nashville-based singer-songwriter Medium Build will be the evening’s opening act. Mumford & Sons are perhaps best known as pioneers of the “stomp clap hey” genre that took over the charts during the 2010s indie-folk revival. (Blame Arcade Fire‘s win for Album of the Year at the 2011 Grammy Awards.) Released earlier this year, Prizefighter shows the band not completely abandoning its folksy roots but still building upon it and features collaborations with Hozier, Chris Stapleton, and Gracie Abrams. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, August 6, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets cost $191.75 to $350.05 via ticketmaster.com.

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Mon Laferte at the Fillmore Miami Beach (August 7)

Chilean-Mexican singer-songwriter Mon Laferte released her ninth studio album, Femme Fatale, in October to acclaim from critics, including the Needle Drop’s Anthony Fantano, who awarded it a score of 8. With heavy influences from jazz and cabaret, Femme Fatale shows Laferte shapeshifting into the classic trope to upend the preconceived notions of what it means to be a woman in control of her sexuality and passion. The album also features collaborations with Nathy Peluso, Natalia Lafourcade, and Tiago Iorc. Laferta will leave it all on the stage when she brings her Femme Fatale Tour to the Fillmore Miami Beach. 8 p.m. Friday, August 7, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-2509; fillmore-miami.com. Tickets cost $152 to $226.50 via ticketmaster.com.

Ella Mai at Hard Rock Live (August 11)

After blowing up in 2018 with the track “Boo’d Up,” British R&B singer Ella Mai has gone on to release hits like “Trip,” “Shot Clock,” “DFMU,” and “Little Things.” In February, she blessed fans with her third album, Do You Still Love Me?, which saw Mai working exclusively with Mustard. This summer, she’s touring North America as part of her Do You Still Love Me? Tour, which stops at Hard Rock Live, along with Ama and Girlfriend. Expect Mai to bring the vocal chops and emotional honesty that have come to define her work. 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets cost $65.55 to $120 via ticketmaster.com.

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5 Seconds of Summer at Hard Rock Live (August 12)

Aussie pop-rock band 5 Seconds of Summer take the stage at Hard Rock Live as part of the Everyone’s a Star! World Tour. When the quartet released its self-titled debut album in 2014, they were positioned as a boy band whose members could also play instruments. Never mind that 5SOS’s close association with One Direction also helped catapult them into global superstardom. Even though they are no longer boys — they are all officially in their 30s now — they continue to command a rabid fan base who will see them perform any chance they can get. 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets cost $58.25 to $455.50 via ticketmaster.com.

Slayr at Midline (August 18)

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At only 19 years old, Philadelphia-based rapper Slayr has already received the kind of accolades peers twice his age could only dream of. This year, Fader crowned him one of the “32 coolest artists of 2026 (so far),” with writer Tobias Hess praising his mix of trap, EDM, and metal. He’s also a member of the 2026 XXL Freshman Class. This is all to say that you better be paying attention to Slayr. He’s pretty at home in the underground for now, but who knows for how much longer. He’s making his way to Midline this month, so best to catch him before he truly blows up. 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 18, at Midline, 2221 NW Miami Ct., Miami; midlinemiami.com. Tickets cost $47.98 via eventbrite.com.

Don Toliver at Kaseya Center (August 22)

Back in February, rapper Don Toliver announced he’d be going on tour. Dubbed the Octane Tour, it seemed to make its way all across North America — except for Miami, of course — throughout the spring and early summer. Well, luckily for you, Toliver isn’t ready to go home yet. His Nitrous – Octane World Tour Leg 2 has added more U.S. dates this summer, including a stop at the Kaseya Center, before crossing the Atlantic for a European stint. The tour is in support of the rapper’s fifth album, Octane, which Clash’s Robin Murray calls a “thrilling, turbo-charged race to the finish.” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 22, at Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; kaseyacenter.com. Tickets cost $80.40 to $366.60 via ticketmaster.com.

Zest Fest at ZeyZey (August 22)

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In 2019, local band Mustard Service invited a bunch of acts to play at the Bridge, dubbing it Zest Fest. The second iteration wouldn’t take place until 2023, shortly after the release of Mustard Service’s third album, Variety Pack. Now, Zest Fest returns for a fifth edition, this time at ZeyZey, with Mustard Service — now a trio and with a new album, Paradise, on the way — as well as Pity Party (Girls Club), Manwolves, and Chicano Mosh. 8 p.m. Saturday, August 22, at ZeyZey, 353 NE 61st St., Miami; zeyzeymiami.com. Tickets cost $29.25 to $52.85 via opendate.io.

Goo Goo Dolls at Hard Rock Live (August 25)

I truly don’t think we appreciated the Goo Goo Dolls enough at the peak of their fame. You’d be somewhat forgiven for dismissing them as schmaltzy, but you cannot deny John Rzeznik knows how to write a hook. Even artists like Demi Lovato and SZA count themselves as fans, with SZA recently covering the band’s 1998 smash hit “Iris,” giving it a trap-pop remake, and posting it to Instagram. So, no, you are not too cool for the Goo Goo Dolls — so don’t miss your chance to catch them live at Hard Rock Live. 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets cost $49.60 to $129.05 via ticketmaster.com.

Devo at the Fillmore Miami Beach (August 28)

Devo’s influence cannot be overstated. Sure, they had the one big hit, “Whip It,” but they are so much more than that. They burst onto the scene in the 1970s, but found mainstream success when MTV came on the air and killed the radio star. The band’s energy dome hats were a fashion statement tailor-made for the new medium. Pioneers of new wave, they also dabbled in proto-punk, post-punk, art rock, dance rock, and synth-punk. They also influenced bands like Nine Inch Nails, LCD Soundsystem, Radiohead, and Arcade Fire. 8 p.m. Friday, August 28, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-2509; fillmore-miami.com. Tickets cost $94.50 via ticketmaster.com.