Free classical concerts return to Miami Beach this summer

As summer starts, many might think the only symphony Miami will get to hear in these hot months is a symphony of swarming mosquitoes, but Miami Beach Classical Music Festival hopes to fill the cultural void with a quartet of free classical music concerts this July. “At its core, Miami Beach Classical Music Festival is about making world-class music accessible to all,” Michael Rossi, the Miami Beach Classical Music Festival founder and artistic director, says in a press release sent to New Times. “Each performance is meant to bring people together through music, art, and innovation, while giving rising local talent a platform to connect with audiences in a real, meaningful way.”

First up on the 4th of July is the Annual Independence Day Fireworks & Patriotic Concert held at 8:30 p.m. at Lummus Park on South Beach‘s Ocean Drive and 12th Street. Rossi will conduct the Symphony Orchestra in unison with the fireworks show. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs to make yourself comfortable during enthusiastic renditions of patriotic music, like Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture, the Armed Forces Salute and “The Stars and Stripes Forever”.

Photo of a past performance of the opera Cendrillon. Photo by Jules Massenet – Miami Beach Classical Music Festival

Friday, July 10, and Saturday, July 11, at 7 p.m. at Emanuel Luxury Venue, 1723 Washington Ave., will have two nights of performances of the opera, Cendrillon. This French fairy tale by Jules Massenet is a Cinderella story chock-full of romantic duets, as sung by the Miami Beach Classical Music Festival’s Opera Institute.

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That will be a busy weekend for Emanuel Luxury Venue, as that Sunday night, July 12 at 7 p.m. will feature a full orchestra performing pieces by Mozart, Haydn, and Beethoven. The night will be conducted by students of the Miami Beach Classical Music Festival’s Conducting Institute.

Finally, Thursday, July 16, and Saturday, July 18, at 8:30 p.m. at Temple Emanu-El on 1701 Washington Ave, will feature Celestia, A Symphony of Light, where the festival’s full symphony orchestra performs Claude Debussy’s Prélude à l’après-midi d’un faune and Clair de Lune, alongside Maurice Ravel’s Daphnis et Chloé. Beyond the sonic experience, the event will also take advantage of the space’s dome with a light show that will be projected on the dome simultaneously with the music.

Again, all events are free and open to everyone, but if you want VIP reservations or more information, visit their website at miamimusicfestival.com.