The Ten Best New Year's Eve 2022 Parties in Miami

A Night at the Mansion at El Tucán

Ape Drums at Freehold Miami

Doja Cat and Alesso at Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Dreamland New Year's Experience

click to enlarge Jack Harlow Photo by Urban Wyatt

Jack Harlow at Story Nightclub

Jamie Jones and Damian Lazarus at Club Space

Lettuce at North Beach Bandshell

Los Wizzards at Ball & Chain

Lost Desert at Do Not Sit on the Furniture

Nas at Cote Miami







Which month is it again? What year will it be?Within this weird blur of a few years, let this story be your reminder that New Year's Eve 2022 is right around the corner. And, it's the perfect time in Miami and beyond to let yourself loose for one magical evening.Here are' recommendations for music-centric festivities, listed in alphabetical order.Brickell's tropical-meets-swanky lounge will be morphed into the 1960s Playboy Mansion for New Year's Eve. The dress code is "dapper men and provocative women." (Translation: Evening gowns and tuxedos.) After months of wearing sweatpants on Zoom, this is your chance to do it up nicely in person.With three bars, stellar pizza slices, and an open courtyard, the Freehold Miami has a long going for it on New Year's Eve. Helping welcome 2022 is Ape Drums of Major Lazer fame, who has remixed for Britney Spears, M.I.A., and Yellow Claw. Tickets include a welcome cocktail.One of the hottest artists on the planet is set to rock one of the hottest hotels in town. Singer/rapper Doja Cat — the mastermind of "Say So," "Kiss Me More," and "Need to Know," among other hits — is headlining Fontainebleau's annual poolside shindig. She'll be joined by Swedish DJ/producer Alesso. The premium admission ticket ($349) includes open bar, so get there early,Why party just on New Year's Eve when you can party for four consecutive days? Jake Resnicow's Dreamland New Years Experience is more than just another New Year's Eve event. The queer-center party offers yoga sessions, group workouts, and parties to some of the city's best venues, including Todrick Hall at Toejam Backlot on December 31 and Kim Petras and Sofi Tukker at Oasis Wynwood on January 1.Released at the tail end of 2020, Jack Harlow's debut album,, reached number five on the200 album chart. The Kentucky-bred star will cap another successful year, including an appearance on Lil Nas X's massive hit "Industry Baby," with a performance at Story. Count on hearing hits like "Tyler Herro" and "Whats Poppin" along with open bar until midnight.Dance along to two of the best DJs is one hell of a way to end 2021. Welsh DJ/producer Jamie Jones will be joined by house and techno mastermind Damian Lazarus. Neither are strangers to spinning on Space's terrace, so be ready to dance to an expertly spun set of underground dance cuts well past sunrise.In 2022, Boston funk icons Lettuce will celebrate its 30th anniversary. Before that milestone, the six-piece outfit will jazz up North Beach Bandshell. Lettuce will be performing at the venue both on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, but if you want to welcome 2022 with plenty of jazzy notes, make sure to attend Friday's show.The Eighth Street venue was closed for a whole year , and now that it's reopened, celebrate the new year at Ball & Chain with great cocktails and even better music. For its New Year's Eve extravaganza, the hot spot hosts local act Los Wizzards who will deliver a melting pot of sounds to welcome the new year. Tickets include an open bar, and the dress code calls for "red hot."If you're feeling the good vibes — or heavy bass — near or around Washington Avenue on Friday, it may be coming from Do Not Sit on the Furniture. The recently enhanced and renovated venue will host Belgian DJ Lost Desert alongside Vibe Setter, Surreal Flight, and Rader. The dress code for the party is "dress to impress" and "casual upscale," so no slacking.How does some Nas for dessert sound? In what has to be one of this year's most unique New Year's Eve offerings, hip-hop legend Nas will perform at Cote Miami's afterparty (11 p.m. to 1 a.m.), which follows its second dinner seating of the evening. The dinner itself includes a "Butcher's Celebration," including filet mignon, dry-aged rib-eye, American Wagyu sirloin, American Wagyu cote, A5 Wagyu rib-eye, and grand cru galbi. Make sure to come hungry.