The Ten Best New Year's Eve 2022 Parties in Miami

Which month is it again? What year will it be?
Within this weird blur of a few years, let this story be your reminder that New Year's Eve 2022 is right around the corner. And, it's the perfect time in Miami and beyond to let yourself loose for one magical evening.
Here are New Times
' recommendations for music-centric festivities, listed in alphabetical order.
A Night at the Mansion at El Tucán
Brickell's tropical-meets-swanky lounge will be morphed into the 1960s Playboy Mansion for New Year's Eve. The dress code is "dapper men and provocative women." (Translation: Evening gowns and tuxedos.) After months of wearing sweatpants on Zoom, this is your chance to do it up nicely in person. 7 p.m. Friday, December 31, at El Tucán, 1111 SW First Ave., Miami; 305-535-0065; eltucanmiami.com. Tickets at $100 on eventbrite.com.
Related Stories
I support
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and
help keep the future of New Times free.
Ape Drums at Freehold Miami
With three bars, stellar pizza slices, and an open courtyard, the Freehold Miami has a long going for it on New Year's Eve. Helping welcome 2022 is Ape Drums of Major Lazer fame, who has remixed for Britney Spears, M.I.A., and Yellow Claw. Tickets include a welcome cocktail. 8 p.m. at Freehold Miami, 2219 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-280-0330; freeholdmiami.com. Tickets cost $50 at posh.vip.
Doja Cat and Alesso at Fontainebleau Miami Beach
One of the hottest artists on the planet is set to rock one of the hottest hotels in town. Singer/rapper Doja Cat — the mastermind of "Say So," "Kiss Me More," and "Need to Know," among other hits — is headlining Fontainebleau's annual poolside shindig. She'll be joined by Swedish DJ/producer Alesso. The premium admission ticket ($349) includes open bar, so get there early, 9 p.m. Friday, December 31, at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 877-512-8002; fontainebleau.com. Tickets cost $349 via tixr.com.
Dreamland New Year's Experience
Why party just on New Year's Eve when you can party for four consecutive days? Jake Resnicow's Dreamland New Years Experience is more than just another New Year's Eve event. The queer-center party offers yoga sessions, group workouts, and parties to some of the city's best venues, including Todrick Hall at Toejam Backlot on December 31 and Kim Petras and Sofi Tukker at Oasis Wynwood on January 1. Thursday, December 30, through Sunday, January 2, at various locations; jakeresnicow.com/dreamland. Ticket prices vary.
click to enlarge
Jack Harlow
Photo by Urban Wyatt
Jack Harlow at Story Nightclub
Released at the tail end of 2020, Jack Harlow's debut album, That's What They All Say
, reached number five on the Billboard
200 album chart. The Kentucky-bred star will cap another successful year, including an appearance on Lil Nas X's massive hit "Industry Baby," with a performance at Story. Count on hearing hits like "Tyler Herro" and "Whats Poppin" along with open bar until midnight. 9 p.m. Friday, December 31, at Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-538-2424; storymiami.com. Tickets cost $175 to $225 on tixr.com.
Jamie Jones and Damian Lazarus at Club Space
Dance along to two of the best DJs is one hell of a way to end 2021. Welsh DJ/producer Jamie Jones will be joined by house and techno mastermind Damian Lazarus. Neither are strangers to spinning on Space's terrace, so be ready to dance to an expertly spun set of underground dance cuts well past sunrise. 11 p.m. Friday, December 31, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $50 to $120 eventbrite.com.
Lettuce at North Beach Bandshell
In 2022, Boston funk icons Lettuce will celebrate its 30th anniversary. Before that milestone, the six-piece outfit will jazz up North Beach Bandshell. Lettuce will be performing at the venue both on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, but if you want to welcome 2022 with plenty of jazzy notes, make sure to attend Friday's show. 7 p.m. Friday, December 31, and Saturday, January 1, at North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-453-2897; northbeachbandshell.com. Tickets are $45 in advance and $50 at the door.
Los Wizzards at Ball & Chain
The Eighth Street venue was closed for a whole year
, and now that it's reopened, celebrate the new year at Ball & Chain with great cocktails and even better music. For its New Year's Eve extravaganza, the hot spot hosts local act Los Wizzards who will deliver a melting pot of sounds to welcome the new year. Tickets include an open bar, and the dress code calls for "red hot." 9 p.m. Friday, December 31, at Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-643-7820; ballandchainmiami.com. Tickets cost $100.
Lost Desert at Do Not Sit on the Furniture
If you're feeling the good vibes — or heavy bass — near or around Washington Avenue on Friday, it may be coming from Do Not Sit on the Furniture. The recently enhanced and renovated venue will host Belgian DJ Lost Desert alongside Vibe Setter, Surreal Flight, and Rader. The dress code for the party is "dress to impress" and "casual upscale," so no slacking. 10 p.m. Friday, December 31, at Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach; 510-551-5067; donotsitonthefurniture.com. Tickets start at $75 at ra.co.
Nas at Cote Miami
How does some Nas for dessert sound? In what has to be one of this year's most unique New Year's Eve offerings, hip-hop legend Nas will perform at Cote Miami's afterparty (11 p.m. to 1 a.m.), which follows its second dinner seating of the evening. The dinner itself includes a "Butcher's Celebration," including filet mignon, dry-aged rib-eye, American Wagyu sirloin, American Wagyu cote, A5 Wagyu rib-eye, and grand cru galbi. Make sure to come hungry. 8 p.m. Friday, December 31 at Cote Miami, 3900 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-434-4668; cotemiami.com. Second-seating dinner costs $525 per person.