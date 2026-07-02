Shakira turns heartbreak into a global pop masterclass

She entered through the crowd at 9:32 p.m., making her way to the T-shaped stage for “La Fuerte,”

At Kaseya Center, the Colombian superstar turned the first of two sold-out nights of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (“Women No Longer Cry”) World Tour into a celebration of resilience, reinvention, and the enduring connection she’s built with fans over more than three decades. While the album was born from heartbreak, the show focused on strength, joy, and an artist who continues to evolve without losing what first drew audiences to her.

Shakira’s rise has always been tied to early global impact. At just 18, she earned her first platinum record with Pies Descalzos (1995), powered by the breakout success of “Estoy Aquí,” which helped establish her as one of Latin pop’s defining young voices and set the foundation for her international career.

Shakira’s rise has always been tied to early global impact. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Now 49, Shakira showed little sign of slowing down physically. She danced with precision and stamina throughout a nearly two-hour set, maintaining constant movement and vocal control from start to finish. More than 30 years after Pies Descalzos, she remains one of the few performers who can move between pop, rock, Latin rhythms, and global influences while also dancing, playing instruments, and carrying a demanding live show without pause. That consistency — both in performance and physical endurance — remains central to her appeal.

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She entered through the crowd at 9:32 p.m., making her way to the T-shaped stage for “La Fuerte,” immediately collapsing the distance between performer and audience. LED wristbands turned the arena into part of the production, flashing in sync with the music throughout the night.

The opening stretch — “La Fuerte,” “Girl Like Me,” and “Las de la intuición / Estoy Aquí” — set the pace early. Video screens soon filled with flags from around the world, underscoring the global reach she has built across her career. That international thread continued with “Waka Waka,” her 2010 FIFA World Cup anthem, alongside “Dai Dai,” her newer World Cup-era track, reinforcing her long-running connection to global sporting culture.

Shakira performs in concert during her ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour’ at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida July 1, 2026. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

”Don’t Bother” shifted the tone as she re-emerged with a rhinestone-covered guitar, briefly moving the focus from choreography to musicianship before “La Bicicleta” became a full-venue singalong.

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One of the more visually striking moments came during “Te Felicito,” when a life-sized mannequin was incorporated into the performance. Shakira interacted with it during the song’s staging, using it as a brief onstage counterpart within the choreography rather than a central prop.

The emotional core of the show came with “Acróstico (Milan + Sasha),” as she appeared in a flowing gown for a more intimate performance that softened the scale of the production.

, she paused to call Miami “home,” thanking her team, friends, and fans. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Later, she paused to call Miami “home,” thanking her team, friends, and fans — a moment that reflected her long-standing connection to the city. Among those in attendance were Gloria and Emilio Estefan, while her sons, Milan and Sasha, watched from the audience.

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More than three decades into her career, Shakira isn’t relying solely on nostalgia to fill arenas. Over roughly the past year, she has moved from headlining Hard Rock Stadium to a more intimate performance at Hard Rock Live, and now to two sold-out nights at Kaseya Center — a range that underscores both her versatility as a live performer and her continued demand in South Florida. Few artists can shift between stadium, theater, and arena settings in such a short span while maintaining that level of audience pull.

Shakira performs in concert during her ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour’ at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida July 1, 2026. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

It also speaks to a fan base that spans generations — from longtime listeners who have followed her since the early albums to newer audiences discovering her through her current touring era — all sharing the same arena on the same nights.

Fans at Shakira’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour at Kaseya Center in Miami. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

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Shakira’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Setlist

“La Fuerte”

“Girl Like Me”

“Las de la Intuición” / “Estoy Aquí”

“Empire” / “Inevitable”

“Te Felicito”

“TQG”

“Don’t Bother”

“Can’t Remember to Forget You”

“Baby Cubs” – “Acróstico”

“Acróstico”

“Mermaid”

“Copa Vacía”

“La Bicicleta”

“La Tortura”

“Hips Don’t Lie”

“Chantaje”

“Loca”

“Zoo”

“Soltera”

“Ojos Así”

“Pies Descalzos, Sueños Blancos”

“¿Dónde Estás Corazón?”

“Antología”

“Underneath Your Clothes”

“Braids”

“Whenever, Wherever”

“Dai Dai”

“Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” Encore: “10 Commandments of a She Wolf”

“Isabella the Wolf”

“She Wolf”

“BZRP Music Sessions #53”

Fans at Shakira’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour at Kaseya Center. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Fans at Shakira’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour at Kaseya Center. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Fans at Shakira’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour at Kaseya Center. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg