Concerts

Say what? Lithuanian soccer coach has hilarious Pitbull gaffe on TV

Head coach Zeljko Sopic called Mr. Worldwide "Dog or somebody" after a concert forced a venue change for an important match.
By B. Scott McLendonJuly 17, 2026
Pitbull performing on stage as part of Miami Bash on April 15, 2018
Before he was Mr. Worldwide, Miami knew Pitbull as Mr. 305.

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Given the English affectionately refer to their soccer coaches as “gaffers,” we should probably all give them a bit of grace when after the odd gaffe here and there.

Reader discretion is advised. This story is likely to evoke visceral reactions from South Florida residents; and that’s perfectly understandable. A Lithuanian professional soccer coach on Friday afternoon tarnished the name of our very own Armando Christian Pérez (Pitbull), referring to Mr. Worldwide as “Dog or somebody,” when complaining that his concert is set to make the team change venues for an important match.

The team in question, FK Kauno Žalgiris, plays at Kauno Žalgiris Football Academy Stadium in Kaunas, Lithuania, (in southern Lithuania about 50 miles from the Poland border). It’s the same venue as Pitbull’s July 31 show with Lil’ Jon.

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Unfortunately for the club, the team this week drew a home game against Klaksvíkar Ítróttarfelag (say that five times fast) set for the same night. The stakes are massive for this home-and-away tie, with qualification in this year’s Champions League (the second-most watched soccer tournament in the world that pits the best European club teams from different nations against one another) going to the winner.

As London-based outlet The Guardian explained in a story Friday, “Žalgiris, best known as Lithuania’s most decorated basketball franchise, had already booked a concert by Pitbull at their 15,000-seater Darius and Girenas Stadium on 31 July, leaving them scrambling for an alternative venue.”

According to the outlet, head coach Zeljko Sopic didn’t hide his frustration, committing the bald-on-bald crime by complaining the game was moved “because of a concert by some dog or somebody”, adding, “It’s better I don’t say anything about that. It is what it is.”

While Sopic may have saved himself from trouble on the European front, he may have to avoid the 305 to avoid angry Bald-E’s. Pitbull’s fan club (known as Bald-E’s for obvious reasons) are a force to be reckoned with. Just consider the sheer bravery it takes to willingly go in public in a bald cap, or the fact there’s so many of them they can break world records.

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B. Scott McLendon joined New Times staff in 2025. A national award-winning journalist, he previously covered education, crime, courts, and local government for daily newspapers in Alabama, Louisiana, and Texas. He holds a bachelor’s in journalism from Troy University.

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