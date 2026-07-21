It finally happened: Miami is now more expensive than NYC

Real estate experts at Zillow reckon Miami homebuyers have among the best negotiating power in the real estate market in the U.S.

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It’s a day many Miamians have long seen coming. No, not the second coming of our savior LeBron James (we’ll keep you posted on that, though). Thanks to Miami’s skyrocketing cost of living, the city that’s become known as a playground for the elite has almost completely transformed into a place where only they can afford to live.

Few analyses have offered better evidence than recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) showing the cost of living in Miami is now higher than that of New York City. The numbers, first reported by Bloomberg, show South Florida’s consumer price index has jumped 36 percent since 2019, making the Miami metropolitan area — for the first time ever — more expensive than NYC.

“Miami’s private-school tuition, insurance costs, and even restaurant spending are higher than they were a year ago,” Bloomberg reports.

South Florida residents have likely seen the writing on the wall for years. Just in the last couple of years, Miami has been named the most expensive city for dining out, the most expensive FIFA World Cup host city (excluding the final game in New Jersey, for which ticket costs were out of this orbit), and one of the most expensive cities in the world to buy a home, to name a few. According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (found in the same BLS report), only the San Francisco metro area is more expensive than Miami.

And while the price of education and housing continues to rise in South Florida, salaries aren’t keeping pace, according to the data. A family in the Miami metro makes about $12,000 less annually than the national average. An average lawyer in the Big Apple earned about $51,000 more in 2025 than one in the 305, according to BLS data.

Meanwhile, local signs of wealth disparity are in full bloom. While salaries have failed to keep pace with rising costs and pushed residents to greener pastures, the richest people in the world continue to move here in droves. Billionaires Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Google co-founder Larry Page, and Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz have all moved to Miami in recent years.