Concerts

iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina returns to Miami with Myke Towers, Farruko, and Blessd

During the event that will happen in October, Lin-Manuel Miranda will receive the iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award.
By Osvaldo EspinoJuly 22, 2026
Collage of Mike Towers, Farruko, and Eladio Carrion.
Kaseya Center will host the event.

New Times collage. Mike Towers photo by Seba. Farruko photo by  Imagine It Media. Blessd photo by World Red Eye, Greeicy photo by Universal Music Latin Entertainment, Eladio Carrion press photo.
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iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina is returning to Miami this fall, bringing one of the year’s biggest celebrations of Latin music back to the Kaseya Center.

iHeartMedia announced that the 13th annual iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina will take place on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. Hosted by Enrique Santos, President and Chief Creative Officer of iHeartLatino and longtime on-air personality, the event will once again spotlight some of the most influential names in Spanish-language music.

This year’s lineup is particularly notable for its emphasis on Latin urban music, a genre that has continued to dominate charts worldwide and further cement itself within mainstream culture. Headlining the evening is Puerto Rican hitmaker Myke Towers, whose blend of reggaeton, Latin trap, and hip hop has made him one of the genre’s defining artists.

Joining Towers on the bill are Farruko, Manuel Turizo, Blessd, Greeicy, Alleh, Eladio Carrión, and FloyyMenor, with additional performers expected to be announced at a later date.

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Beyond the music, the event will recognize acclaimed composer, actor, and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda as the recipient of the 2026 iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award. Miranda is best known for creating the Tony Award-winning musical Hamilton, the groundbreaking Broadway production that reimagined the life of Alexander Hamilton through hip hop and contemporary storytelling. His contributions to entertainment and advocacy have made him one of the most prominent Latino figures in American culture.

Since its inception, iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina has become a staple of Miami’s live music calendar, celebrating the artists, creators, and cultural figures shaping the future of Latin entertainment. Past editions have featured some of the biggest stars in the industry, reflecting the continued growth and evolution of Latin music across the globe.

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For Miami, the annual concert serves as another reminder of the city’s role as a cultural hub for Latin music. With the Kaseya Center once again hosting the festivities, Fiesta Latina is expected to draw fans from across South Florida and beyond for a night celebrating the sounds and stories that continue to shape Latino culture.

With an urbano heavy lineup led by Myke Towers and a cultural icon set to be honored, this year’s Fiesta Latina promises to deliver another memorable night in Miami while highlighting the continued influence of Latino culture on the global stage.

iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina with Myke Towers, Farruko, Manuel Turizo, Blessd, Greeicy, and others. 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 at Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd, Miami; kaseyacenter.com. Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, July 28 via Ticketmaster.

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Osvaldo Espino is an entertainment writer who focuses primarily on music. He graduated from the University of Miami’s School of Communications, where he studied film and journalism. He is also a former staff writer for the school’s paper, the Miami Hurricane

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