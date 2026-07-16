Marc Anthony, Elena Rose and Feid join forces for Venezuela

Beyond the musical performances attendees and viewers at home will also be educated on survivor stories and reports from humanitarian teams on the ground.

Collage by Flor Franceschetti. Marc Anthony photo by Michele Eve Sandberg, Elena Rose photo courtesy of Spotify , Feid photo by Michele Eve Sandberg, Ricardo Montaner photo by Ethan Miller/Getty images

Last month’s earthquake in Venezuela not only killed close to 5,000 people, but it also left tens of thousands of people in the South American nation homeless. In a city like Miami, which has a quarter million Venezuelans, the tragedy is especially hard-hitting, leaving do-gooders desperate to find a way to help. Out of this comes Unidos Por Venezuela, a benefit concert and telethon that takes place Sunday, August 16 at Kaseya Center, hoping to raise as much money as possible for victims of the Venezuela earthquake.

Some of the already announced performers include Marc Anthony, Ricardo Montaner, Feid, Jay Wheeler, Elena Rose, Silvestre Dangond, Gente de Zona, and Mau y Ricky, with the promise of many more names added to the bill.

According to the press release, “The benefit concert will help fund programs providing food assistance, medical care and medicines, temporary shelter and housing solutions, child protection and childcare, mental health services, and family reunification, supporting affected communities through every stage of recovery and reconstruction, in partnership with internationally recognized humanitarian organizations.”

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Among the headliners are many long-time Miami residents, including the top-selling salsa artist of all time, Marc Anthony; the Argentine-born musical phenomenon Ricardo Montaner; and the Colombian-born reggaeton star Feid. There are also quite a few Venezuelan acts taking part, including the duo Free Cover, the singer/songwriter Zhamira Zambrano, the electronic music artist Alleh, the pop singer Lasso, and pop rockers SanLuis.

Beyond the musical performances, attendees and viewers at home will also be educated on survivor stories and reports from humanitarian teams on the ground.

Tickets for the event go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 17 via ticketmaster.com. If you can’t make the concert, it will also be broadcast live with all kinds of opportunities for viewers to donate via QR codes, text-to-give, digital platforms or through corporate matching campaigns.

If you don’t want to wait to donate GEM, UNICEF, World Vision, Direct Relief, United Way, W Aviation, Hera Cares, World Central Kitchen, United Nations Venezuela Humanitarian Fund, and We Love Venezuela are accepting cash donations to benefit Venezuelan relief efforts. Check out their websites to donate and learn more about each organization’s initiatives.

Unidos Por Venezuela 6 p.m. Sunday, August 16 at Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132; kaseyacenter.com; (786) 777-1000. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 17 via ticketmaster.com