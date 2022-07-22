Support Us

Here Are Rolling Loud 2022 Set Times and How to Watch from Home

July 22, 2022 10:00AM

Are you ready for Rolling Loud? Photo by Kadeem Olijah/@kadeeeem
Hip-hop's biggest day is finally here. Rolling Loud is set to take over the parking lot surrounding Hard Rock Stadium for three days of the best hip-hop and rap artists.

Sure, Ye (FKA Kanye West) dropped out, but you can dry those tears knowing that Kid Cudi has stepped in to fill the void. And then there are the other two headliners: Future and Kendrick Lamar. For the latter, it's felt like a long time coming. Lamar released his fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, back in May, his first record in five years. And further down the bill, you've got Lil Durk, Playboi Carti, Saweetie, Baby Keem, Flo Milli, Trippie Redd, City Girls, Lil Uzi Vert, and Gucci Mane.

With five stages spread across the venue, now is the time to carefully think about your plan of attack. The first thing you'll have to accept is that you won't be able to catch every performance throughout the weekend. Instead, try to prioritize your must-sees but make room for random performances here and there. (As a music festival veteran, New Times knows that the best performances tend to be the ones you don't plan for.)

Rolling Loud promises to be much more than just another music festival. There are carnival rides, Bunny's Bae Bar, a House of a Thousand Roses tattoo shop, and plenty of merch.

If you were planning on walking up to the Hard Rock Stadium, hoping to score a ticket, bad news. Tickets sold out this week. However, Rolling Loud is offering an at-home viewing experience through its Twitch channel all weekend long. Also, Spotify will be conducting interviews from behind the scenes.

But regardless if you are in Miami Gardens or at home, below are the set times so you don't miss out on the action.
Courtesy of Rolling Loud
Courtesy of Rolling Loud
Courtesy of Rolling Loud
Rolling Loud 2022. Friday, July 22, through Sunday, July 24, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; 305-943-8000; rollingloud.com. Sold out.
