Børns Brings Rabid Fans, Dancing, and Charisma to Revolution Live

The indie-pop double-header of Børns and Twin Shadow at Revolution Live Tuesday evening was a Coachella-loving, flower-crown-wearing hipster’s dream come true. Both artists are touring with new records, and both could easily headline a show in any number of midsize rock clubs around the nation, but it was clear that Børns was the unquestioned object of adoration this night.

Still, it must be said, during an opening set of only a half-hour, Twin Shadow, a former South Floridian via the Dominican Republic, grooved hard during his homecoming. In a bejeweled jean jacket and black vinyl pants, the longtime indie darling crooned through a six-song set list that included “Old Love / New Love,” Saturday,” and “Turn Me Up.” The last was a standout for being an amalgam of an '80s ballad that shreds and a metallic shoegaze number that dropped Twin Shadow to his knees with every industrial crunch.

As the show progressed, his energy intensified; he spun more quickly on the heels of his cowboy boots, and he seemed to have more fun with every strum of the guitar. He explained the Florida roots of his music by telling the crowd: “Almost 75 percent of the songs I write are about this place.”