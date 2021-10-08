Red Hot Chili Peppers to Play Hard Rock Stadium with the Strokes and Thundercat

The August 30 show will mark the Chili Peppers' first performance in South Florida since they headlined the American Airlines Arena (now FTX Arena) way back in April 2017 as part of the band's Getaway World Tour.
Much has changed in the funky world of the Chili Peppers since they last played Miami. In December 2019, the band announced the departure of longtime guitarist Josh Klinghoffer and the return of John Frusciante. Earlier this year, it was revealed that the Chili Peppers have reunited with famed producer Rick Rubin for a full-length studio album featuring Frusciante. It's likely to be released by the 2022 stadium tour begins, and fans should also expect to hear new original material throughout the tour.
The band's lengthy run of international dates is scheduled to begin in Europe in early June and continue through September with a leg of stadium shows across North America. Other support acts who will join the Chili Peppers on select dates include A$AP Rocky, Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals, Haim, Beck, King Princess, and St. Vincent. Notably, the 2022 run of shows will mark the band's first-ever stadium tour in the United States.
The exclusive presale for next year's show at Hard Rock Stadium will open for American Express cardholders beginning Friday, October 8, at 10 a.m., with the band's fan presale to follow starting Saturday, October 9, at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, October 15, at 10 a.m. via the band's website.
Here's the full list of North American dates:
Saturday, July 23, 2022 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High
Wednesday, July 27 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park
Friday, July 29 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi's Stadium
Sunday, July 31 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
Wednesday, August 3 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park
Saturday, August 6 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
Wednesday, August 10 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park
Friday, August 12 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
Sunday, August 14 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park
Wednesday, August 17 – E. Rutherford, NJ – Metlife Stadium
Friday, August 19 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
Sunday, August 21 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
Tuesday, August 30 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
Thursday, September 1 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium
Saturday, September 3 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park
Thursday, September 8 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park
Saturday, September 10 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
Thursday, September 15 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium
Sunday, September 18 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field
Red Hot Chili Peppers. With the Strokes and Thundercat. Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 15, at 10 a.m.