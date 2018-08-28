Swetboxx Is Bringing Together Queer Artists From Miami and Beyond

If you've been paying even an ounce of attention, you've noticed Miami's queer scene has taken over the city. These sunny climes are home to a beautiful and thriving alternative community grounded in performance art and music that'll make you realize there's more to this town than the uhntz unthz.

"Up until a few years ago, when we really started the parties, a queer scene didn't really exist in Miami," says Antonio Mendez, better known as Queef Latina, who co-organizes the annual Wigwood Festival alongside Hairy Bradshaw. "The only thing that existed was the South Beach scene, and that was what tourists and other people saw as Miami and Miami drag... but it wasn't up to par with other cities."

The Miami native spent six years living in New York City while going to school and then moved home. Queef says the scene that she and her friends have helped grow on the mainland in Miami has aimed to create and foster community and safe spaces like those that were "readily available" in places like New York, L.A., Chicago, and Atlanta. Now, she believes, Miami's queer scene is "up to par and even above and beyond some other cities... Clubs in Miami only wanted to cater to tourists for a very long time. There was that age of Mansion, Mekka, and all of those big name clubs... Now that that's all gone, it's kind of opened up a space for us to create our own thing because for a long time, nobody wanted us... And now it's like, 'OK, well, fuck you, we're going to do it ourselves."