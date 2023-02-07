Get Happy! Radiohead Side Project the Smile Coming to Miami

Put on a happy face! Turn that frown upside-down! Radiohead is returning to Miami! Well, two-fifths of them are, anyway.
The Smile, a side project of the famously depressing band (and that's coming from one of their stans), will come to Miami on Thursday, June 29, playing at the James L. Knight Center.
But what exactly should we all be smiling about? Last year, Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, the acclaimed rock/electronica band's lead singer and lead guitarist, respectively, joined forces with Tom Skinner, best known as the drummer for London jazz luminaries Sons of Kemet, to form the three-piece band. The trio's debut album, A Light for Attracting Attention, was basically a Radiohead album in all but name, split between dreary ballads with socially conscious lyrics, rip-roaring postpunk freakouts, and dubbed-out funk jams. Even for non-Radioheads, it's a pretty good time.
But if you are a fan, this show should be even higher on your list of priorities. First of all, Radiohead hasn't come to Miami since 2017, and the band hasn't released music as a complete unit since 2016's A Moon Shaped Pool. Currently, all five members are busy with various secondary projects: Drummer Philip Selway has an album on the way, guitarist Ed O'Brien released one in 2020, bassist Colin Greenwood has been working as a studio musician, his brother Jonny is an in-demand film composer famed for work with Paul Thomas Anderson and Jane Campion, and Yorke has followed suit by scoring Luca Guadagnino's Suspiria remake in addition to his own prolific solo output.
Until the band decides to come together one more time, this is the closest thing to a Radiohead show you'll get. Considering the Smile has reappropriated songs played on tour by the main band, such as "Skirting on the Surface," as well as picking out deep cuts from Yorke's catalogue, it's a pretty decent approximation. Think of it as Radiohead in miniature.
Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster. Experimental jazz musician Robert Stillman will open for the band. Find all the Smile's tour dates below:
Thu Jun 22 – Mexico City, MX – Auditorio Nacional
Sun Jun 25 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Mon Jun 26 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Thu Jun 29 – Miami, FL – James L. Knight Center
Fri Jun 30 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Sun Jul 2 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center
Mon Jul 3 – Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
Wed Jul 5 – Richmond, VA – the National
Fri Jul 7 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
Sat Jul 8 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
Mon Jul 10 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
Tue Jul 11 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Ballroom
Sat Jul 15 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
Wed Jul 19 – Kansas City, MO – Midland Theatre
Thu Jul 20 – Chesterfield, MO – the Factory
The Smile. With Robert Stillman. 8 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami; 305-416-5978; jlkc.com. Tickets cost $57.50 to $87.50 via ticketmaster.com.