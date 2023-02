Get Happy! Radiohead Side Project the Smile Coming to Miami

Put on a happy face! Turn that frown upside-down! Radiohead is returning to Miami! Well, two-fifths of them are, anyway.The Smile, a side project of the famously depressing band (and that's coming from one of their stans ), will come to Miami on Thursday, June 29, playing at the James L. Knight Center.But what exactly should we all be smiling about? Last year, Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, the acclaimed rock/electronica band's lead singer and lead guitarist, respectively, joined forces with Tom Skinner, best known as the drummer for London jazz luminaries Sons of Kemet, to form the three-piece band. The trio's debut album,, was basically a Radiohead album in all but name, split between dreary ballads with socially conscious lyrics, rip-roaring postpunk freakouts , and dubbed-out funk jams . Even for non-Radioheads, it's a pretty good time.But if youa fan, this show should be even higher on your list of priorities. First of all, Radiohead hasn't come to Miami since 2017, and the band hasn't released music as a complete unit since 2016's. Currently, all five members are busy with various secondary projects: Drummer Philip Selway has an album on the way , guitarist Ed O'Brien released one in 2020, bassist Colin Greenwood has been working as a studio musician , his brother Jonny is an in-demand film composer famed for work with Paul Thomas Anderson and Jane Campion, and Yorke has followed suit by scoring Luca Guadagnino'sremake in addition to his own prolific solo output.Until the band decides to come together one more time, this is the closest thing to a Radiohead show you'll get. Considering the Smile has reappropriated songs played on tour by the main band, such as "Skirting on the Surface," as well as picking out deep cuts from Yorke's catalogue, it's a pretty decent approximation. Think of it as Radiohead in miniature.Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster . Experimental jazz musician Robert Stillman will open for the band. Find all the Smile's tour dates below:Thu Jun 22 – Mexico City, MX – Auditorio NacionalSun Jun 25 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody TheaterMon Jun 26 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody TheaterThu Jun 29 – Miami, FL – James L. Knight CenterFri Jun 30 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine AmphitheatreSun Jul 2 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts CenterMon Jul 3 – Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe AuditoriumWed Jul 5 – Richmond, VA – the NationalFri Jul 7 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills StadiumSat Jul 8 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music HallMon Jul 10 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AETue Jul 11 – Cleveland, OH – Agora BallroomSat Jul 15 – Laval, QC – Place BellWed Jul 19 – Kansas City, MO – Midland TheatreThu Jul 20 – Chesterfield, MO – the Factory