 Premios Juventud Nominees: Maluma, Carín León, Peso Pluma on Top | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Maluma, Carín León, and Peso Pluma Lead the Premios Juventud Nominees

You have until July 8 to vote for your favs for this year's Premios Juventud.
June 26, 2024
Peso Pluma has been nominated for seven awards for the 2024 Premios Juventud.
Peso Pluma has been nominated for seven awards for the 2024 Premios Juventud. Televisa Univision photo
Share this:
It's that time of year again. Premios Juventud is set to take place on July 25 in Puerto Rico's famed Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot — or "El Choli," as locals refer to the venue. Lele Pons, Clarissa Molina from El Gordo y La Flaca, and reggaeton legend Wisin will be the evening's hosts.

The theme seems to be "Atrévete a Más," but the underlying theme could be the grand change in Latin music by way of música mexicana.

Maluma, Carín León, and Peso Pluma lead the pack with seven nominations each, making it clear that this is the year we feel the full impact of regional Mexican music.

With nominations in categories such as "Premios Juventud Male Artist," "The Perfect Collab," "Best Urban Track," and "Best Regional Mexican Album," Peso will be a force to reckon with this award season. He was last summer's hottest Latin artist and appears to continue that trend with his latest release, Exodus. It wouldn't be surprising if he goes home with plenty of hardware, but he's definitely a contender for "Best Regional Mexican Collaboration" for the track "Lady Gaga," his collaboration with Junior H and Gabito Ballesteros.

Peso isn't the only one with great collaborations being recognized. Carín León and Maluma's "Según Quién" is vying for "Best Regional Mexican Fusion," up against songs like "Lunes a Lunes" by Grupo Frontera and Manuel Turizo (which also has a good shot at nabbing the prize) and Peso Pluma's Bizarrap Session.

Beyond the Regional Mexican scene, some of Colombia's biggest superstars are up for major awards. Karol G and Shakira are tied at six nominations, facing off in categories such as" Girl Power" and "Premios Juventud Female Artist."

Despite releasing a somewhat mediocre album last year, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, Bad Bunny was nominated for four awards, including "Premios Juventud Male Artist," alongside other nominees Sebastián Yatra, Maluma, and Carín León. The biggest omission in the category is Feid, one of the biggest Latin artists of the past few years, who only continues to become more popular. He only scored four nominations in total, which is strange when compared to other artists like Bad Bunny and Ozuna, who haven't been moving the needle as much as Feid lately.

One of the night's biggest battles will be who takes home the prize for "The Best Beakmarks." Of the ten nominees, Tainy, Ovy on the Drums, Bizzarap, and Edgar Barrera probably have the best chance of winning. Tainy has produced countless hits for the likes of Álvaro Díaz and Bad Bunny, and his debut album, Data, featured some of his best production work. Ovy is Karol G's go-to producer and recently released his project with Myke Towers, Cassette 01. Bizarrap, well, is Bizarrap. Since he started his Sessions series, he's made bangers with everyone from Anuel AA to Peso Pluma to Shakira. Edgar Barrera is a force in the regional Mexican scene, producing some of the biggest hits for acts like Grupo Frontera and Peso Pluma. He's helped push música mexicana into new directions sonically.

Some of the other winners might be easier to predict, such as "Best Regional Mexican Song," which will surely see Xavi take home the prize for his song "La Diablo."

The other award he's nominated for, "New Generation - Regional Mexican," will likely go to either him or the other young star in the scene, Chino Pacas. Chino has made hits with fellow labelmates Fuerza Regida (nominated for four awards) and was recently featured on Peso's Exodus. He also has a cosign with Drake (yeah, not really the best thing now, but at the time, it was a hype moment), and performances on "From the Block" only cemented his street credibility.

Voting for the 2024 Premios Juventud is underway at premiosjuventud.com/vota, which, beyond music, also awards content creators and TV and film stars. You have until Monday, July 8, at midnight PT, to cast your ballot. The awards will air live on Thursday, July 25, starting at 7 p.m. on Univision.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Osvaldo Espino
Osvaldo Espino is an entertainment writer who focuses primarily on music. He graduated from the University of Miami's School of Communications, where he studied film and journalism. He is also a former staff writer for the school's paper, the Miami Hurricane
Contact: Osvaldo Espino
Fontainebleau Announces David Guetta Residency

EDM + Dance Music

Fontainebleau Announces David Guetta Residency

By Isabel Rivera
Lauryn Hill and the Fugees Are Coming to South Florida This Summer

Just Announced

Lauryn Hill and the Fugees Are Coming to South Florida This Summer

By Isabel Rivera
Red Hot Chili Peppers Delivered a Nostalgic Set at Hard Rock Live

Concert Reviews

Red Hot Chili Peppers Delivered a Nostalgic Set at Hard Rock Live

By Osvaldo Espino
Blink-182 Unites Generation of Fans at Kaseya Center

Concert Reviews

Blink-182 Unites Generation of Fans at Kaseya Center

By Osvaldo Espino
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation