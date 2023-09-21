Photos: SZA Kicks Off Third Leg of Her SOS Tour at Kaseya Center

On Wednesday, September 20, SZA kicked off the third leg of her SOS Tour at the Kaseya Center in downtown Miami. Before the singer took the stage to perform for the sold-out crowd, Houston D4vd, known for blending alternative rock and R&B, opened the show.
When SZA appeared on stage, she recreated the cover of her sophomore album, SOS
, complete with a diving board and backdrop of ocean waves. During the nearly 90-minute set, she performed more than 30 songs, including "Drew Barrymore," "Love Galore," "Kiss Me More," and "Kill Bill." The show used cinematic visuals to great effect, mesmerizing the crowd with the spectacle on stage. For a complete overview of the night, check out David Roland's review of the show
.
Below, check out some of the memorable moments from SZA's SOS Tour stop in Miami.
Fans outside the Kaseya Center before SZA's performance
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
One particular fan is excited about SZA's performance.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Singer D4vd opened for SZA at the Kaseya Center in Miami.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
SZA performs at the Kaseya Center in Miami as part of her SOS Tour.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
