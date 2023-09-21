 Photos: SZA Brings SOS Tour to Kaseya Center in Miami | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Concerts

Photos: SZA Kicks Off Third Leg of Her SOS Tour at Kaseya Center

Peep the highlights from SZA's sold-out show at the Kaseya Center in downtown Miami.
September 21, 2023
SZA performs at the Kaseya Center in Miami as part of her SOS Tour.
SZA performs at the Kaseya Center in Miami as part of her SOS Tour. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Share this:
On Wednesday, September 20, SZA kicked off the third leg of her SOS Tour at the Kaseya Center in downtown Miami. Before the singer took the stage to perform for the sold-out crowd, Houston D4vd, known for blending alternative rock and R&B, opened the show.

When SZA appeared on stage, she recreated the cover of her sophomore album, SOS, complete with a diving board and backdrop of ocean waves. During the nearly 90-minute set, she performed more than 30 songs, including "Drew Barrymore," "Love Galore," "Kiss Me More," and "Kill Bill." The show used cinematic visuals to great effect, mesmerizing the crowd with the spectacle on stage. For a complete overview of the night, check out David Roland's review of the show.

Below, check out some of the memorable moments from SZA's SOS Tour stop in Miami.
click to enlarge
Fans outside the Kaseya Center before SZA's performance
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Fans outside the Kaseya Center before SZA's performance
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Fans outside the Kaseya Center before SZA's performance
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Fans outside the Kaseya Center before SZA's performance
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Fans outside the Kaseya Center before SZA's performance
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Fans outside the Kaseya Center before SZA's performance
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Fans outside the Kaseya Center before SZA's performance
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Fans outside the Kaseya Center before SZA's performance
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
One particular fan is excited about SZA's performance.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Singer D4vd opened for SZA at the Kaseya Center in Miami.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Singer D4vd opened for SZA at the Kaseya Center in Miami.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Singer D4vd opened for SZA at the Kaseya Center in Miami.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
SZA performs at the Kaseya Center in Miami as part of her SOS Tour.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
SZA performs at the Kaseya Center in Miami as part of her SOS Tour.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
SZA performs at the Kaseya Center in Miami as part of her SOS Tour.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
SZA performs at the Kaseya Center in Miami as part of her SOS Tour.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
SZA performs at the Kaseya Center in Miami as part of her SOS Tour.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
SZA performs at the Kaseya Center in Miami as part of her SOS Tour.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
SZA performs at the Kaseya Center in Miami as part of her SOS Tour.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
SZA performs at the Kaseya Center in Miami as part of her SOS Tour.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
SZA performs at the Kaseya Center in Miami as part of her SOS Tour.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
SZA performs at the Kaseya Center in Miami as part of her SOS Tour.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
SZA performs at the Kaseya Center in Miami as part of her SOS Tour.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
SZA performs at the Kaseya Center in Miami as part of her SOS Tour.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
SZA performs at the Kaseya Center in Miami as part of her SOS Tour.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
SZA performs at the Kaseya Center in Miami as part of her SOS Tour.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Michele Eve Sandberg is a nationally published event photographer and storyteller based in South Florida. Her eclectic coverage includes Art Basel events, SOBEWFF, the Miami Open, concerts, and more. She has also worked with celebrities and Grammy-winning artists in and outside of Florida.
Contact: Michele Eve Sandberg

Trending

Manu Manzo Embraces Gemini Energy Ahead of Her Miami Show

Concerts

Manu Manzo Embraces Gemini Energy Ahead of Her Miami Show

By Caroline Val
How Death Grips Became the Last True Punk Band

Concerts

How Death Grips Became the Last True Punk Band

By Douglas Markowitz
Scratch DJ Academy Closes Miami Location After 18 Years

Music News

Scratch DJ Academy Closes Miami Location After 18 Years

By David Rolland
Drake Finds Himself in the Late Stage of His Career — and Creatively Bankrupt

Concerts

Drake Finds Himself in the Late Stage of His Career — and Creatively Bankrupt

By Douglas Markowitz
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation