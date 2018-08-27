Ozuna, "El Negrito de Ojos Claros," Brings Afro-Latino Visibility to the Music Industry

Ozuna's sophomore album, Aura, dropped last week, and Latinos everywhere got their perreo on to the sweet melodies of the Boricua-Dominican artist. The 19-track album has been in the works for the past year and includes a bonus track that Ozuna says is "very special." "Besos Mojados" features reggaeton royalty RKM and Ken-Y, who brought classics such as "Me Matas" and "Down" to the genre in the early 2000s.

With 10.1 million Instagram followers, Ozuna is asserting his own reign over the genre. He'll entertain his subjects at the American Airlines Arena on Saturday, September 8. There will also be guest appearances by some of hottest artists in the reggaeton game. Ozuna says he'll tease his Instagram followers, but the possibility that Anuel and Nicky Jam, who call Miami home, will perform is high as both make appearances on Aura.

Aura's first single, "Unicá," topped Billboard's Latin Airplay and Latin Rhythm charts. His debut album, Odesia has been atop The Billboard's Top Latin Album chart for a total of 45 weeks, which is not far behind Gloria Estefan's Mi Tierra, the record-holder at 58 weeks. Aura is surely going to perform just as well, perhaps even surpassing Odesia's peak position on the Billboard 200 at number 22.