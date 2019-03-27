Orlando Band the Sh-Booms on The Blurred Odyssey

It's been a long slog for the Sh-Booms to have their single "Leon the Hustler" declared "the coolest song in the world" since the rock 'n' soul band's founding in an Orlando garage in 2011. The Sh-Booms' debut album, The Blurred Odyssey — whose release the group will celebrate with a free show Friday night at Las Rosas — is, in fact, all about the bandmates' struggle.

"It was influenced by the misery and joy of being in a band," Al Ruiz, the Sh-Booms' bassist, songwriter, and founder, tells New Times. "You ever read that piece by Steve Albini about the river of shit bands go through to get to the other side? This is about relationships, life, partying, and how we're starting to see the other side."

That other side came into view in 2015 when they added singer Brenda Radney to the mix. "We met her through our engineer," Ruiz says. "Brenda was teaching our other singer how to be more soulful. When that old singer decided to leave, I asked her to join. We're all rock 'n' roll guys, and she's a straight-up soul singer from the streets. We started getting more powerful, dirty, and nasty."