OneRepublic and Kygo Will Perform at the 2023 Pegasus World Cup

December 15, 2022 8:00AM

Norwegian producer Kygo will headline the Pegasus World Cup.
Norwegian producer Kygo will headline the Pegasus World Cup. Photo by Johannes Lovund
Yes, the Pegasus World Cup is technically a horse race, but like everything in Miami (or very close to it), the city always makes a party of it.

On Tuesday, 1/ST, the company behind the race, announced David Grutman's Groot Hospitality was tapped to take over the entertainment and hospitality during Pegasus, which returns on January 28, 2023, at Gulfstream Park. Groot's most recognizable brand, LIV, will take over the park's Carousel Club, with Grutman's portfolio of restaurants — Komodo, Papi Steak, Key Club, and Gekkō — serving up bites to guests.

"The Pegasus World Cup is everything Miami is — dynamic, unique, sexy, colorful, and fun. I can't think of better partners to collaborate with than David Grutman, Groot Hospitality, and Palm Tree Crew to bring the best in food, entertainment, and the VIP Miami lifestyle to horse racing's hottest event," said Belinda Stronach, chairwoman, CEO, and president of 1/ST, in a statement.

With LIV being involved in the entertainment, there will, of course, be music. Pop-rockers OneRepublic and Norwegian producer Kygo are set to headline. Also performing is Brian Newman, the bandleader for Lady Gaga's Jazz & Piano Las Vegas residency show.

Tickets are currently on sale, ranging from $125 for your run-of-the-mill experience to $25,000 for the private luxury suites.

Pegasus World Cup. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; pegasusworldcup.com. Tickets cost $125 to $770.
Jose D. Duran
