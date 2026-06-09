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Now you can dance salsa and line dance at The Berry Farm

The Berry Farm in The Redland just added salsa, bachata and reggaeton to its popular line dancing nights every Saturday.
By Flor FranceschettiJune 9, 2026
Group of latino friends enjoying a salsa dancing class outdoors in Mexico Latin America. Hispanic people moving to the rhythm and having a fun together
Group of latino friends enjoying a salsa dancing class outdoors in Mexico Latin America. Hispanic people moving to the rhythm and having a fun together

Photo by Marcos Elihu Castillo Ramirez via Getty
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Line dancing, salsa dancing or perreo, you can pick your poison. Every Saturday at The Berry Farm, Miamians can choose between cowboy boots and dance shoes, but one thing is guaranteed: this summer, you’ll be shaking what your mama gave you one way or another.

The Redland destination is turning Saturday nights into a two-floor dance party, giving guests the choice between Latin rhythms and country favorites. One dance floor keeps things moving with salsa, bachata, merengue, reggaeton, and throwback hits, while the second is dedicated entirely to line dancing, complete with beginner-friendly instruction and crowd-favorite routines. It’s the kind of mashup — or some might even dare to say arroz con mago — that only South Florida could pull off.

For those unfamiliar with the venue, The Berry Farm is a third-generation, family-owned agritourism destination spread-across 45 acres in the heart of The Redland, right by Homestead. Known for its seasonal festivals, sunflower fields, and family-friendly attractions, the farm offers a countryside escape just minutes from Miami’s urban core. On Saturday nights, however, the sprawling property trades daytime farm activities for music, dancing, and an open-air social scene that draws visitors of all ages.

@ur_favsophiii

#fyp #linedancing #berrysfarm #miami #fl #nohands

♬ original sound – sophi_07

The weekly event runs from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and welcomes everyone from first-time dancers to seasoned regulars looking for an active and catchy summer outing. Guests can grab food, desserts, and refreshments throughout the evening, while those 21 and older can purchase beer, wine, and cocktails from Beat Culture Brewery. The event is family-friendly, though children 12 and younger must be accompanied by a completed waiver from a parent or legal guardian. Admission is $10 for guests 21 and older and $15 for those 20 and younger. Tickets for guests 21 and older are available at the door, while younger attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets online in advance. The event takes place rain or shine — so make sure to keep your yellow poncho in the trunk — with no re-entry permitted once guests leave the property.

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@nicole_castroo

We go delirious at The Berry Farms🍓 #linedancing #linedance #delirious #delulu #fyp #miami #homestead

♬ original sound – La Santa

So if you’re perfecting your two-step, practicing your salsa turns, or simply looking for a different kind of Saturday night, The Berry Farm is offering a dance floor for every kind of mover this summer. Dust off your favorite dancing shoes or boots and, chop chop, get moving.

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Florencia Franceschetti, professionally known as Flor Frances, is the Music Editor at Miami New Times. An award-winning journalist and radio host with over 15 years of experience, she has contributed to outlets such as Bandcamp Daily, the Miami Herald, and Artburst. She is also the founder and former editor of the local publication Too Much Love. Her work focuses on documenting and amplifying cultural and artistic expressions within the music and art communities.

florencia.franceschetti@miaminewtimes.com

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