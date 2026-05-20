Things might get weird in new Rolling Loud movie

The film stars Owen Wilson as a by-the-book father trying a little too hard to be the “cool dad.”

Do you like movies? Do you like the Rolling Loud hip-hop music festival that moved out of Miami?

Well, we have a special treat for you because Rolling Loud The Movie is set to hit theaters on October 2, bringing one of hip-hop’s biggest festivals into a new medium: a narrative comedy built around the energy, chaos, and unpredictability of the Rolling Loud experience.

The film stars Owen Wilson as a by-the-book father trying a little too hard to be the “cool dad.” In an attempt to bond with his 13-year-old son, played by Christian Convery, he sneaks him into Rolling Loud, where Travis Scott is headlining. What begins as a risky father-son adventure quickly spirals when Wilson’s character loses his son in a crowd of thousands. From there, he is thrown into a surreal festival odyssey filled with mosh pits, backstage madness, security run-ins, and a city-sized wall of sound.

As the search unfolds, Wilson’s character crosses paths with some of the festival’s wildest personalities, including characters played by Matt Rife, Christine Ko, and Henry Winkler, along with appearances from artists such as Sexyy Red, Ty Dolla $ign, Ski Mask the Slump God, and Travis Scott himself. The premise leans into the absurdity of a parent trying to navigate a rap festival while everything around him gets louder, stranger, and more chaotic.

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The teaser trailer officially dropped online on May 19, after first being shown to fans at Rolling Loud Orlando earlier in the month.

For longtime Rolling Loud goers, the film has been on the radar since 2024, when Wilson made a surprise appearance during Travis Scott’s headlining set at Rolling Loud Miami. At the time, the moment felt random enough to go viral, but it also served as the first major clue that the festival was being turned into a feature film.

It points to a broader trend at Live Nation Studios, which has been developing more narrative-driven music projects. Along with Rolling Loud The Movie, the company is also involved with Nimrods, a Green Day-inspired coming-of-age comedy set for an August 14 release. That film, formerly titled New Years Rev, follows three friends who mistakenly believe their band is opening for Green Day on New Year’s Eve.

Together, these projects show how the line between music, film, and live event culture continues to blur. Festivals are no longer just weekend destinations; they are becoming intellectual property, storytelling engines, and cinematic worlds of their own.

For Rolling Loud, the move feels especially fitting. The festival has always thrived on spectacle: surprise guests, viral moments, massive crowds, and the kind of unpredictable scenes that already feel movie-like in real time. Now, with Owen Wilson leading the chaos, Rolling Loud The Movie is turning that energy into a full theatrical release.