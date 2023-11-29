Legendary Montreux Jazz Festival Announces Miami Edition

The Montreux Jazz Festival, one of the world's most prestigious live music events, is coming to Miami.
The festival based in the French-speaking Swiss city of Montreux announced it will produce a new festival in Miami next year. The inaugural Montreux Jazz Festival Miami will take place March 1-3 at the Hangar at Regatta Harbour in Coconut Grove.
Jon Batiste, the Grammy-winning musician best known as the bandleader for The Late Show with Steven Colbert, will headline. Originally from New Orleans, where he gained acclaim in the city's jazz scene, Batiste is a co-owner of the Miami event and will act as its artist ambassador. His opening-night performance on March 1 will feature several special guests.
Although a full lineup won't be announced until January, the festival has revealed two additional headline acts. Singer-songwriter Daniela Mercury, a major star in her home country of Brazil, having sold more than 11 million records worldwide, will perform on Saturday, March 2. Daryl Hall, performing on Sunday, March 3, hardly needs an introduction. One half of the duo Hall & Oats, he's responsible for dozens of classic songs from the 1970s and '80s, from "Rich Girl" and "She's Gone" to "Private Eyes," "Out of Touch," and "Maneater." He's also currently suing his former bandmate, John Oates.
Although it's the second-largest annual jazz festival in the world behind the Montreal International Jazz Festival, the Montreux Jazz Festival dwarfs its competitor in terms of reputation. The festival, which takes place on the shores of Lake Geneva, began in 1967. Originally focused purely on jazz and inviting artists such as Bill Evans, Keith Jarrett, and Weather Report, it expanded its remit in the '70s and began hosting artists as varied as Chuch Berry, Eric Clapton, Talk Talk, Mahavishnu Orchestra, Gilberto Gil, Johnny Cash, and Prince. Today, it takes place over 16 days and hosts 250,000 attendees throughout its run.
Scanning any great musician's discography and finding the words "Live at Montreux" will inevitably yield wonders. From Miles Davis in 1973, Marvin Gaye in 1980, and James Brown in '81 to Wu-Tang Clan in 2007, dozens of artists have notched high-profile performances. However, perhaps none are so iconic as Nina Simone's unbelievable, combative set in 1976.
Additional programming, including music masterclasses, a jam session, and a pop-up from Wynwood vinyl bar Dante's HiFi, is planned for the festival at the Hangar. Housed in a former seaplane hangar on Dinner Key, the 20,000-square-foot venue was recently opened by Grove Bay Hospitality, which also owns the Bayshore Club restaurant across the street. It has hosted a handful of events, including Sumo + Sushi and the upcoming edition of the Pinta Art Fair. During the Montreux Festival, emerging musicians will play sunset concerts at an adjacent outdoor stage while the main space will host headline acts. Curated dining options will also be available.
Single-day tickets are priced at $199 for general audience and $699 for VIPs. Capacity is limited to 1,500 inside the Hangar to "recreate the intimacy" of the Swiss festival, according to the press release, making this likely to be one of Miami's most exclusive festivals.
Tickets for the Montreux Jazz Festival Miami will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, November 30, at tixr.com.
