Ice Spice Blurs Line Between Pop Star and Rapper at the Fillmore Miami Beach

From how she commanded the stage at the Fillmore, it's clear Ice Spice learned a thing or two from Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj.
September 2, 2024
Ice Spice brought her Y2K! Tour to the Fillmore Miami Beach on Saturday, August 30.
Ice Spice brought her Y2K! Tour to the Fillmore Miami Beach on Saturday, August 30. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
The internet's favorite orange-haired rapper made her way to South Florida on Saturday night when Ice Spice stopped at the Fillmore Miami Beach as part of her Y2K! Tour. Munchkins (the name given to fans of the Bronx rapper) lined up outside the venue, excited to see the 24-year-old star; they carried signs, flags with Ice's face, and even wigs resembling her famous orange curls.

With opener and fellow New York City rising artist Cash Cobain, the Y2K! Tour felt like the concrete jungle of the Bronx had been brought down to the 305.

During Cash's set, streamer Tylil appeared, doing his popular dance and helping entertain the audience. Cash played a 30-minute set that felt like the new Bronx sound had finally landed in South Florida. He brought his crew on stage while he played songs like "Rump Punch" and other cuts off his Play Cash Cobain project. Overall, he was a good opener for Spice, giving the crowd a taste of the New York City-heavy vibes she would bring to her own set.

The crowd waited 45 minutes for Ice to finally get on stage, with everyone bursting into chants, "We want Ice Spice!" for the time being.

Once the lights went out, the sound of a modem kicked things off. Meanwhile, a giant inflatable Ice Spice took over the left side of the stage, with scaffolding designed to mimic the New York City subway, graffiti and all. Above that was an enormous screen that displayed Y2K-themed visuals.
click to enlarge Ice Spice performing on stage at the Fillmore Miami Beach
Ice Spice's show leaned heavily into the Y2K aesthetic.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Finally, Ice emerged in a revealing two-piece and big furry boots.

This doesn't mark the first time Spice has performed in Miami. She previously opened for Doja Cat when the Scarlett Tour stopped at the Kaseya Center last year. However, she appeared noticeably different, sporting a much toner physique and a more confident stage presence. From how she commanded the stage last night, it's clear she's learned a thing or two from mentors like Doja Cat, Taylor Swift, and Nicki Minaj.

Naturally, this being an Ice Show, there was a lot of twerking. During her song "Gyat" (Gen Z slang for big booty), she invited multiple audience members to shake it on stage.

Producer and friend RiotUSA served as the evening's DJ and emcee for Ice's set, yelling out ad-libs and hyping up the crowd throughout the show.

If you caught Ice Spice at the Scarlett Tour showing, it was a similar show but upgraded. There were new songs, stellar stage production, and stage presence. Nobody expects a complex show from Ice, but she's an entertaining artist to watch on stage who brings good vibes and bars.

It is also worth noting that she tried performing most songs without a backing track, which has become commonplace at rap shows.
click to enlarge Ice Spice performing on stage at the Fillmore Miami Beach
"Thank you, Miami! This is one of my favorite cities, and I'm happy to be closing the tour with you!" Ice Spice said.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
In lieu of a break before the encore, special guest Quavo came out to perform "Turn Yo Cliq Up" and "Hotel Lobby" before Ice Space came back to the stage. When she returned, she performed the remix of "Fisherr" with the evening's opening act, Cash Cobain.

The Y2K theme was heavily emphasized throughout the show, with Nokia phones, Windows tabs, and other visuals flashing on the screen.

Near the end, Spice played the controversial track "Did It First," rumored to be about the affair between her and collaborator Central Cee. The rumor gained traction after Cee's girlfriend, influencer Madeline Argy (AKA Madz), took to TikTok to expose the whole situation, spurring some fans to unfollow Spice.

She closed out the show "Think U the Shit (Fart)," a supposed diss track about Latto. The crowd loved it — ridiculous chorus and all.

"Thank you, Miami! This is one of my favorite cities, and I'm happy to be closing the tour with you!" Ice said before leaving the stage.

Photos of Ice Spice's Concert at the Fillmore Miami Beach

Osvaldo Espino
Osvaldo Espino is an entertainment writer who focuses primarily on music. He graduated from the University of Miami's School of Communications, where he studied film and journalism. He is also a former staff writer for the school's paper, the Miami Hurricane
Osvaldo Espino
