Ice Spice Blurs Line Between Pop Star and Rapper at the Fillmore Miami Beach

With opener and fellow New York City rising artist Cash Cobain, the Y2K! Tour felt like the concrete jungle of the Bronx had been brought down to the 305.
During Cash's set, streamer Tylil appeared, doing his popular dance and helping entertain the audience. Cash played a 30-minute set that felt like the new Bronx sound had finally landed in South Florida. He brought his crew on stage while he played songs like "Rump Punch" and other cuts off his Play Cash Cobain project. Overall, he was a good opener for Spice, giving the crowd a taste of the New York City-heavy vibes she would bring to her own set.
The crowd waited 45 minutes for Ice to finally get on stage, with everyone bursting into chants, "We want Ice Spice!" for the time being.
Once the lights went out, the sound of a modem kicked things off. Meanwhile, a giant inflatable Ice Spice took over the left side of the stage, with scaffolding designed to mimic the New York City subway, graffiti and all. Above that was an enormous screen that displayed Y2K-themed visuals.
This doesn't mark the first time Spice has performed in Miami. She previously opened for Doja Cat when the Scarlett Tour stopped at the Kaseya Center last year. However, she appeared noticeably different, sporting a much toner physique and a more confident stage presence. From how she commanded the stage last night, it's clear she's learned a thing or two from mentors like Doja Cat, Taylor Swift, and Nicki Minaj.
Naturally, this being an Ice Show, there was a lot of twerking. During her song "Gyat" (Gen Z slang for big booty), she invited multiple audience members to shake it on stage.
Producer and friend RiotUSA served as the evening's DJ and emcee for Ice's set, yelling out ad-libs and hyping up the crowd throughout the show.
If you caught Ice Spice at the Scarlett Tour showing, it was a similar show but upgraded. There were new songs, stellar stage production, and stage presence. Nobody expects a complex show from Ice, but she's an entertaining artist to watch on stage who brings good vibes and bars.
It is also worth noting that she tried performing most songs without a backing track, which has become commonplace at rap shows.
The Y2K theme was heavily emphasized throughout the show, with Nokia phones, Windows tabs, and other visuals flashing on the screen.
Near the end, Spice played the controversial track "Did It First," rumored to be about the affair between her and collaborator Central Cee. The rumor gained traction after Cee's girlfriend, influencer Madeline Argy (AKA Madz), took to TikTok to expose the whole situation, spurring some fans to unfollow Spice.
She closed out the show "Think U the Shit (Fart)," a supposed diss track about Latto. The crowd loved it — ridiculous chorus and all.
"Thank you, Miami! This is one of my favorite cities, and I'm happy to be closing the tour with you!" Ice said before leaving the stage.