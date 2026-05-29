Megan Thee Stallion brought “Hot Girl Summer” to Miami Swim Week

Last night, Megan Thee Stallion got Miami Swim Week swimming through the downpour.

Flash floods may have taken over Collins Avenue Thursday night, but that did not stop fans, influencers, and fashion lovers from showing up for the rapper’s “Hot Girl Summer” runway show. Rain-soaked sidewalks and flooded streets became part of the aesthetic as guests arrived looking like they had just stepped out of the ocean, or maybe a particularly glamorous puddle.

But let’s focus on what happened inside the event. The runway presentation moved quickly and confidently, with models strutting through bronzed glitter, dangling accessories, and shimmering swimsuits in sandy neutrals, seashell pinks, and sunset purples reminiscent of the color palette of Megan’s tequila brand “Chicas Divertidas”. Some models even walked alongside tiny, fashionable dogs, adding another layer of eccentricity and charm to the night.

The crowd understood the assignment. Guests arrived in crocheted dresses, towering heels, beach-ready glam, and slicked-back wet hair that matched the stormy atmosphere outside.

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When Megan finally appeared, the crowd erupted. She walked out to her song “Bigger in Texas,” specifically the line, “I look good chubby, I look good slim,” while dancers of different body types surrounded her onstage in a celebration of confidence and hot girl energy. Her appearance was brief but effective: she greeted the audience, snapped her fingers to the beat, and clearly clocked the energy in the room before disappearing backstage.

But the night did not end there… The after-party continued well into the early morning at Mr. Jones nightclub, where, Megan appeared around 3 a.m. Wearing a skin-tight black mesh dress with chunky silver hoop earrings and her hair pulled back into a sleek bun, she poured tequila directly into the mouths of fans while the crowd screamed along.

“I love how she is diving into fashion and trying different industries,” attendee Jeremiah Guynn told New Times. “I love her versatility and personality.”

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When asked what kind of friend Megan would be in their group chat, Guynn did not hesitate. “She’d be the Queen B of our friend group. One hundred percent,” they said, adding that Megan would definitely be the one calling the shots and telling everybody where the girls were going next.

Guests also walked away with branded goodie bags and party favors from sponsors. As for the cocktails flowing throughout the night, one attendee summed it up simply: “It reminds me of a tequila sunrise. I would drink this anywhere, on the beach, by the pool.”

Despite the weather, Miami’s hot girls and hot boys still showed up ready for a very wet, as usual, Miami summer.