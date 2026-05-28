Legendary Miami Beach nightclub Mynt gets a facelift

Many Miami club kids — who are no longer kids anymore — probably remember long nights dancing at Mynt and taking Jägermeister shots chased with cranberry vodka in the early 2000s. The Miami Beach staple has been around since 2002 and was among the first venues in the city to popularize bottle service, which was still considered a novelty at the time.

Originally run by French nightclub impresario Romain Zago, the venue changed hands at the end of 2024 when Canadian hospitality entrepreneur Dan Gunam acquired the club. Gunam, who owns restaurants and nightlife venues in Toronto and also produces festivals in Canada, tells New Times he wanted to preserve the club’s legacy while modernizing the experience. “I wanted to keep the brand and continue what Mynt is to Miami.”

The current renovation marks only the first phase of the club’s redesign. Mynt photo

Over the years, the club’s original mint-green interior, designed by Juan Carlos Arcila-Duque, has undergone several transformations. Most recently, the space was remodeled under Gunam’s vision, with upgrades focused on the design, sound system, and lighting.

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the Music newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: This Week’s Top Stories

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

“I wanted to revamp and elevate the design, and elevate the sound and lights,” Gunam says.

Gunam also hopes to reshape the club’s musical direction by leaning into globally influenced dance sounds.

Mynt has hosted countless celebrities and high-profile guests. Mynt photo

“I want to bring in more international DJs and grow the music that I am known for in Canada, Afro-house, Latin house, groovy house, and melodic house, while keeping up with how dance music is changing,” he says. “Mynt used to be the place everyone wanted to go, and I want to bring that energy back.”

Over the years, Mynt has hosted countless celebrities and high-profile guests, including Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Paris Hilton, Lenny Kravitz, Ricky Martin, Pharrell Williams, Lindsay Lohan, and Cameron Diaz, and the list goes on.

advertisement advertisement

The new owner wants to preserve the club’s legacy while modernizing the experience. Mynt photo

The revamped club already featured performances by DJ and producer Gordo during Formula 1 weekend and a surprise appearance by Rampa. Gunam says additional international DJs are planned throughout the summer and into the fall season.

The current renovation marks only the first phase of the club’s redesign. A second phase, expected later this year, will transform the venue’s back room into a speakeasy-style members’ lounge with a separate entrance.

Mynt Lounge. 1921 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-532-0727; myntlounge.com