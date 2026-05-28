How Willy’s found a new home at Las Rosas after closing in Wynwood

In a short time, Willy's Neighborhood Bar in Wynwood became a hub for the LGBTQ+ community.

When Willy’s Neighborhood Bar closed its Wynwood doors last August, Miami’s queer nightlife community lost a very special place. The drag-fueled venue had quickly become one of the neighborhood’s few dedicated LGBTQ gathering spaces, known for its themed parties, RuPaul’s Drag Race watch nights, and a steady sense of community in a city where queer venues continue to disappear. The establishment even received the “Best Gay Bar” recognition in New Times’ 2025 Best of Miami issue.

But the story didn’t end there.

Since the closure, the team behind Willy’s has kept part of its spirit alive through a new home at Las Rosas, the beloved alternative venue and dive bar in Allapattah that reopened last year after its own post-pandemic hiatus. What started as a temporary solution has evolved into an ongoing collaboration, giving Willy’s programming and its community a place to continue gathering.

“They’ve been really great,” says Jor-El, co-founder of Wynwood Pride and partner at Willy’s, in conversation with New Times. “They’ve been keeping some of our programming alive and kind of taking care of our community there at Las Rosas.”

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View this post on Instagram Video of a past edition of Wig! at Las Rosas.

The gritty atmosphere, neon glow, and DIY spirit of Las Rosas have proven to be a natural fit for Willy’s signature drag party, Wig!, which now takes over the venue monthly after originally building a following in Wynwood.

“We used to have a monthly party at Willy’s called Wig!, which was every Thursday, a big drag night,” Jor-El explains. “It started very grassroots, but it became this phenomenon. We really wanted to keep that going.”

The party found new life at Las Rosas shortly after Willy’s closed in 2025, and the venue has since become a temporary headquarters for some of Willy’s most recognizable events and afterparties. That includes the recent Lady Gaga Mayhem afterparty, which transformed Las Rosas into a late-night pop haven just minutes away from the Kaseya Center.

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“We always like to do the best afterparty for our favorite pop stars when they come into town,” Jor-El says. “Las Rosas is a rock bar, it’s free, alternative, and that’s kind of what the vibe of the Lady Gaga album is.”

View this post on Instagram Video of a past edition of Wig! at Las Rosas.

The collaboration arrives at a very busy time for the Willy’s and Wynwood Pride teams, who are organizing a packed month of programming throughout June. This year’s Wynwood Pride lineup stretches across venues throughout Miami, ranging from pool parties and underground raves to drag brunches and techno nights.

Among the highlights is the annual Miss Wynwood Pride Pageant at R House on June 5, featuring performers including FKA Twink, Sting Dion, and Kat Wilderness. Las Rosas will once again host a special Pride edition of Wig! on June 11, while larger-scale events like Big Wig Drag Fest at Casa Nube and Midnight Service x Wynwood Pride at MAD Live continue expanding the festival’s footprint beyond Wynwood itself.

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At the same time, Jor-El is launching a new venture to support Miami’s LGBTQ creative scene behind the scenes. The newly formed Hyphen Talent Agency will represent local drag artists, DJs, and performers, helping them secure bookings and navigate the business side of nightlife.

“It’s hard to be a business person and an artist at the same time,” Jor-El says. “I want them to focus on showing up, being iconic, and doing their performance, and let me take care of the rest.”

The agency’s first official booking fell under the Gaga afterparty umbrella and already includes artists connected to Miami’s queer nightlife scene, including FKA Twink, DJ Deep Cleansing, Naim Zarzour of Midnight Service, and Sting Dion.

Even with Willy’s currently operating in a more nomadic form, the team says plans for a permanent return are still very much alive.

“We’re definitely working on that in the background,” Jor-El says. “Las Rosas has given us the opportunity to keep our programming alive while we find the next forever home for Willy’s.”

In the meantime, Willy’s continues to pop up throughout the city. The team will host a listening party for Madonna’s upcoming Confessions 2 at Floyd on July 3, keeping alive one of the venue’s most beloved traditions: communal album release celebrations.