Kygo’s Palm Tree Residences Miami will launch sales in June

With the launch of Palm Tree Residences Miami, the global entertainment and lifestyle company co-founded by the Norwegian record producer Kygo and Myles Shear is taking its world far beyond festivals, clubs, and hospitality. The project marks the first-ever Palm Tree-branded residence, bringing the brand’s music-driven identity to Miami real estate in a way that feels like a natural evolution and could serve as a blueprint for what comes next.

Developed by PMG and Lion Development Group, together with Eden Residential and Sterling Equities, Palm Tree Residences Miami will feature 483 fully furnished and finished residences in Miami’s entertainment district. PMG Residential is representing sales, with the launch expected during the first week of June, ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Miami.

But the story here is bigger than another branded luxury building. Palm Tree Crew is showing how far a music brand can go when it builds a complete lifestyle around its audience. The group has already created a worldwide presence through dynamic experiences at its festivals, clubs, and global events. Now, by moving into residential living, Kygo, Shear, and the Palm Tree Crew team are pushing the needle on what the limits of a brand can be.

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“Capturing the essence of Miami’s passion for entertainment, energy, and first-time experiences within a residential setting is no small feat, but I cannot think of a more well-equipped team of forward-thinking minds to marry the two concepts together than the partners behind Palm Tree Residences Miami,” says Michael Simkins, President and CEO of Lion Development Group in a press release sent to New Times. “This project is the epitome of the Miami lifestyle, providing a deeply dynamic, music-motivated community rooted in the best of hospitality and the art of living. We are genuinely excited to collaborate with PMG, Eden Residential, Sterling Equities, and Palm Tree Crew to build the city’s next great residential destination.”

The building is designed to bring a music ecosystem directly into residents’ everyday lives. Render by ARX Creative.

The building is designed to bring that ecosystem directly into residents’ everyday lives. A three-level amenity collection will include a signature Palm Tree Crew venue on the ground floor, offering dining, nightlife, live programming, and a music-infused atmosphere. Residents will also have access to a rooftop sky deck with an infinity edge pool overlooking Downtown Miami, indoor and outdoor bars, a hot tub, private lounge areas, and outdoor terraces.

Wellness is also central to the concept, with amenities including an outdoor padel court, fitness center, functional training turf, climbing wall, yoga studio, private treatment rooms, cold plunge pools, saunas, a juice bar, golf simulator, bike storage, and Palm Tree house cruiser bikes.

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Ownership extends beyond the property itself. Residents will receive dedicated concierge service across the Palm Tree Crew network, curated in-residence programming, wellness activations, exclusive events, merchandise offerings, and access to Palm Tree Crew events and venues worldwide, including priority access to Palm Tree Festivals and privileges at Palm Tree Club Miami.

Designed by Kobi Karp Architecture & Interior Design, the residences will include custom Italian cabinetry by Italkraft, integrated Miele appliances, spa-inspired bathroom fixtures, smart home technology, and fully furnished interiors.

Palm Tree Residences Miami signals a new chapter for Kygo and crew, where they are not just building events anymore, but a world where music, hospitality, wellness, nightlife, and home all exist under the same brand.