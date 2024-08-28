Los Amigos Invisibles Return to Miami Beach Bandshell

In what has become an annual tradition, Venezuelan funk-disco fusion band Los Amigos Invisibles returns to the Miami Beach Bandshell on Saturday, September 14, after two back-to-back sold-out shows at the open-air venue the past two years. Known for their electrifying performances and infectious grooves, the band continues to captivate audiences, blending a unique mix of acid jazz, Latin disco, and house music that has earned them two Latin Grammy wins, five Grammy nominations, and a devoted global fanbase.
For nearly 30 years, Los Amigos Invisibles has defied genre boundaries, refusing to fit neatly into one particular box. Instead, the band has created its own lane — a funky fusion that thrives on experimentation, humor, and unapologetic creativity.
"Since the beginning, we didn't care about fitting into those boxes the industry tried to put us in," frontman Julio Briceño explains. "Everyone has a little punk inside them, and for us, that meant doing whatever everyone else wasn't doing."
Julio started singing in the choir at his high school, and he found kindred spirits in José Luis Pardo (AKA Cheo) and a mix of other students and neighbors. They found their footing, made some member changes early on, and quickly formed the core sextet that would become Los Amigos Invisibles. The group cut their teeth performing around the country in the '90s when rowdy crowds inspired them to cultivate high-energy, nonstop sets. Briceño would even DJ at some of the gigs to fill out the entertainment for the night.
After gaining momentum locally and being signed by EMI Records in 1995, they decided to try to perform in the rock mecca of New York City. While visiting, they connected with Alberto Cabello, who wanted to manage them and took 20 copies of their album to Tower Records. Having the records for sale at the iconic shop landed one in the hands of the legendary David Byrne, who signed them to his Luaka Bop record label. The band recognizes this development as the turning point that allowed them to achieve the international success they would experience.
In what's become a trope for many Latin American bands, the success garnered in the U.S. and other countries catapulted them to levels of adoration back home they hadn't experienced before when they were grinding out on tours across the country. Briceño remembers fondly one of the first shows they played back in Venezuela after having a song air on MTV Latin America.
"There were fans lined up, maybe 20, 30, wanting autographs, and one asked me, 'Guys, where are you guys from?' and I told him, and he couldn't believe a band from Venezuela had made it onto MTV," Julio says, laughing.
I was struck with a profound appreciation that they had served as an example, proof positive that it was possible to accomplish your dreams for countless kids across the country at a time when that wasn't even considered an option.
With the band's most recent album, Cool Love, Los Amigos Invisibles are staying the course, even though three of the original band members have since departed. The 2024 Cool Love Tour is all about celebrating this new chapter in the band's career while paying homage to the infectious party vibe that has always defined their sound. With a mix of classic hits and newer tracks from Cool Love, the night promises to be a celebration of both the band's enduring legacy and their dedication to continuing to do what they do best: bringing positive energy to crowds across the globe.
Los Amigos Invisibles. 8 p.m. Saturday, September 14, at the Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; miamibeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $51.50 via dice.fm.