Lil Nas X Will Bring His Long Live Montero Tour to the James L. Knight Center

Tuesday, September 6 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

Saturday, September 10 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Thursday, September 15 – Toronto, ON – History

Sunday, September 18 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Tuesday, September 20 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Thursday, September 22 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Sunday, September 25 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Tuesday, September 27 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Saturday, October 1 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Monday, October 3 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

Tuesday, October 4 – Miami, FL – James L Knight Center

Tuesday, October 18 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

Friday, October 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

Sunday, October 23 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Tuesday, November 8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

Wednesday, November 9 – Berlin, Germany – Max-Schmeling Halle

Thursday, November 10 – Hamburg, Germany – Sporthalle

Saturday, November 12 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

Monday, November 14 – Paris, France – Zenith

Tuesday, November 15 – Brussels, Belgium – Palais 12

Thursday, November 17 – Barcelona, Spain – Sant Jordi Club

Many people claim that the era of the "shock rocker" has long been dead, but that's not entirely true. While shock rock used to rely on heavy metal or hard rock and theatrics laced with images of the occult and Satanism, these days it's pop music and queer culture that's causing white Middle America to clutch its pearls.One only needs to look at Lil Nas X, the reigning master of pissing off parents, politicians, and pundits.Get ready to hide your children, because the "Industry Baby" singer has announced he's finally embarking on his first-ever tour. With the Long Live Montero Tour, Lil Nas X will piss off conservatives on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean when he tours North America and Europe, starting in September. He'll make his way down to Miami on Tuesday, October 4, with a stop at the James L. Knight Center downtown.Lil Nas X first rose to prominence after he independently released "Old Town Road" in 2018. The song was undeniably catchy, and the internet noticed and turned it into a meme. Then in early 2019, as the track's popularity soared, Lil Nas X got country singer Billy Ray Cyrus on the remix for the track — and the song leapt from the internet to mainstream consciousness. (Fun fact: "Old Town Road" samples Nine Inch Nails' "34 Ghosts IV.")Lil Nas X was already proving controversial, even with a seemingly innocent song. In addition to charting on theHot 100 and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, "Old Town Road" charted on Hot Country Songs before being quietly removed.argued that it didn't contain enough country elements to qualify, but critics saw it as another example of Black musicians being pushed out of the country music industry.Also in 2019, as "Old Town Road" rode high atop the charts, Lil Nas X came out as gay. At first he was unsure whether his fans would stick by him, but afterward he seemed to lean more into his queerness. At the same time, "Old Town Road" was being written off as a novelty song, all but guaranteeing that Lil Nas X would be just another one-hit-wonder.Thenhappened. Lil Nas X's debut album served as a reintroduction and rebranding of sorts. He transformed himself from a rhinestone cowboy into an unabashedly Black queer artist. The video for "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" had conservatives in a tizzy thanks to its gay imagery, which included a pole dance into the depths of Hell, finishing with the artist giving Satan a lap dance.The subsequent single, "Industry Baby," featuring Jack Harlow, maintained the momentum with an accompanying music video that sported nonstop homoerotic scenes inside a prison. Both tracks topped theHot 100.So if anyone deserves to say "Fuck the haters!" it's Lil Nas X.Tickets for the Long Live Montero Tour go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 29. The presale takes place on Wednesday, April 27, at 10 a.m. through Thursday, April 28, at 10 p.m., exclusively for Cash App Cash Card holders.Here is the full list of tour dates: