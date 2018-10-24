Life in Color Returns in 2019 With Diplo, What So Not, and Shaq

What began as Dayglow, a club party that debuted at Mekka nightclub in downtown
Dance-music purists might see the festival as unworthy of acclaim, but Life in Color is perhaps many a young kid's first foray into the scene thanks to its 16-and-over attendance policy. Because so few spaces in the city allow underage kids to see their favorite DJs live, LIC targets a demographic that's starved for a booming bass line. (If these kids only knew of the lackadaisical age enforcement at local nightclubs during the '90s and early '00s.)
So with that demographic on lock, the festival returns to Wynwood January 19, 2019, this time at the RC Cola Plant. Headlining Life in Color Miami will be none other than Diplo, who turns 40 in a matter of weeks but continues to be EDM's pied piper. Rounding out the bill is What So Not, Said the Sky, Ray Volpe, Wooli, Acraze, Throwdown, and DJ Diesel, AKA retired basketball icon
If you weren't aware, Shaq has a burgeoning DJ career. He showed off his chops in March during Miami Music Week at the event Shaq's Fun House. New Times wasn't in attendance, so it can't attest to whether the one-time NBA baller has any DJ skills, but former Miami Heat player Rony Seikaly found plenty of success behind the decks after retiring, so who's to say Shaq can't do the same?
Noticeably absent from this year's LIC lineup are big-name hip-hop acts. Among those who have played the festival since the mixture of genres in 2013
However, if you're already sold on the festival, tickets are available for $69.99 for general admission and $89.99 for a Survivor ticket, which includes a bag containing a T-shirt, towel, sunglasses, and a bottle of paint — basically, everything you need to make a complete neon mess.
Life in Color Miami 2019. With Diplo, What So Not, Said the Sky, and others. 5 p.m. Saturday, January 19, 2019, at RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., Miami; licmiami.com. Tickets cost $69.99 to $89.99 plus fees via seetickets.us.
