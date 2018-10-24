 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
Bring an extra set of clothes.
Bring an extra set of clothes.
Courtesy of Life In Color

Life in Color Returns in 2019 With Diplo, What So Not, and Shaq

Jose D. Duran | October 24, 2018 | 8:00am
AA

What began as Dayglow, a club party that debuted at Mekka nightclub in downtown Miami, has morphed into the EDM equivalent of the Color Run. Life in Color events take place all over the world, but LIC's Miami festival remains the gold-standard orgy of neon paint and fat beats.

Dance-music purists might see the festival as unworthy of acclaim, but Life in Color is perhaps many a young kid's first foray into the scene thanks to its 16-and-over attendance policy. Because so few spaces in the city allow underage kids to see their favorite DJs live, LIC targets a demographic that's starved for a booming bass line. (If these kids only knew of the lackadaisical age enforcement at local nightclubs during the '90s and early '00s.)

Related Stories

So with that demographic on lock, the festival returns to Wynwood January 19, 2019, this time at the RC Cola Plant. Headlining Life in Color Miami will be none other than Diplo, who turns 40 in a matter of weeks but continues to be EDM's pied piper. Rounding out the bill is What So Not, Said the Sky, Ray Volpe, Wooli, Acraze, Throwdown, and DJ Diesel, AKA retired basketball icon Shaquille O'Neal.

If you weren't aware, Shaq has a burgeoning DJ career. He showed off his chops in March during Miami Music Week at the event Shaq's Fun House. New Times wasn't in attendance, so it can't attest to whether the one-time NBA baller has any DJ skills, but former Miami Heat player Rony Seikaly found plenty of success behind the decks after retiring, so who's to say Shaq can't do the same?

Noticeably absent from this year's LIC lineup are big-name hip-hop acts. Among those who have played the festival since the mixture of genres in 2013 are 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Young Thug, Desiigner, and Jaden Smith.

However, if you're already sold on the festival, tickets are available for $69.99 for general admission and $89.99 for a Survivor ticket, which includes a bag containing a T-shirt, towel, sunglasses, and a bottle of paint — basically, everything you need to make a complete neon mess.

Life in Color Miami 2019. With Diplo, What So Not, Said the Sky, and others. 5 p.m. Saturday, January 19, 2019, at RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., Miami; licmiami.com. Tickets cost $69.99 to $89.99 plus fees via seetickets.us.

 
Jose D. Duran has been the associate web editor of Miami New Times since 2008. He's the strategist behind the publication's eyebrow-raising Facebook and Twitter feeds. He has also been reporting on Miami's cultural scene since 2006. He has a BS in journalism and will live in Miami as long as climate change permits.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: