Life in Color Returns in 2019 With Diplo, What So Not, and Shaq

What began as Dayglow, a club party that debuted at Mekka nightclub in downtown Miami , has morphed into the EDM equivalent of the Color Run. Life in Color events take place all over the world, but LIC's Miami festival remains the gold-standard orgy of neon paint and fat beats.

Dance-music purists might see the festival as unworthy of acclaim, but Life in Color is perhaps many a young kid's first foray into the scene thanks to its 16-and-over attendance policy. Because so few spaces in the city allow underage kids to see their favorite DJs live, LIC targets a demographic that's starved for a booming bass line. (If these kids only knew of the lackadaisical age enforcement at local nightclubs during the '90s and early '00s.)