Latin Grammys Exhibit Opens at Gary Nader Art Centre

"The Latin Grammy Collection" at Gary Nader Art Centre features works by Romero Britto, Walter Goldfarb, Patssi Valdez, and Michael V. Rios.
October 4, 2024
Nelson Albareda, Emilio Estefan, Gary Nader, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, and Manuel Abud, CEO of the Latin Recording Academy, at the opening of "The Latin Grammy Collection: 25 Years of Music and Art" at Gary Nader Art Centre.
Nelson Albareda, Emilio Estefan, Gary Nader, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, and Manuel Abud, CEO of the Latin Recording Academy, at the opening of "The Latin Grammy Collection: 25 Years of Music and Art" at Gary Nader Art Centre. Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy
The Latin Grammys will return to the 305 on November 14 at the Kaseya Center for its 25th anniversary, and the first series of events and pop-ups commemorating the occasion have started to appear.

On Tuesday, October 1, the Gary Nader Art Centre celebrated the opening of "The Latin Grammy Collection: 25 Years of Music and Art." Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, music producer and philanthropist Emilio Estefan, art dealer Gary Nader, and the Latin Recording Academy CEO Manuel Abud were in attendance.

The exhibit features 24 works by renowned artists such as Romero Britto, Walter Goldfarb, Patssi Valdez, and Michael V. Rios, who is most known for designing the cover of Carlos Santana's 1999 album, Supernatural. A piece by Brazilian muralist Aline Bispo, who combines neutral tones with a colorful palette, was also unveiled. The Latin Recording Academy commissioned it for its collection.

The collection features a prominent mix of collages, murals, oil paintings, and more to help show the different eras of the Latin Grammys. It dates back to 2000 when the Latin Recording Academy began commissioning visual art that captures and represents the essence of the award show.

The collection also includes various awards and memorabilia from artists, such as the award given to Estefan and Joe Arroyo, along with a dress worn by singer Laura Pausini.

It's a portion of the Latin Grammys' current collection, as it also has exhibits currently on view in New York City and Los Angeles.

"The Latin Grammy Collection: 25 Years of Music and Art." On view through December 20, at the Gary Nader Art Centre, 62 NE 27th St, Miami; 305-576-0256; garynader.com.
