Kali Uchis Will Return to Miami for Her Red Moon in Venus Tour

There's power in being a bilingual pop star. In an era where massively famous singers from as far away as Japan are covering Bad Bunny, the reach of Spanish-language pop goes without saying. And with her new album Red Moon in Venus, Kali Uchis is about to prove once again that she's got a whole hemisphere's worth of talent under her belt.
The Colombian-American singer will return to Miami on Sunday, April 30, playing the FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park with opener Raye. She'll be touring behind Red Moon, which marks her return to singing in English after a wildly successful Spanish-language album, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios), which earned awards recognition and her first Billboard chart hit, "Telepatía." In 2021, she won a Grammy for "Best Dance Recording" with Kaytranada, featuring on his track "10%."
Uchis has already dropped a single from the new album, which releases on March 3, called "I Wish You Roses." She last performed in Miami in March of last year, opening for longtime collaborator Tyler, the Creator at what is now Miami-Dade Arena. She'll also be playing this year's edition of Coachella in Indio, California. Bayfront Park may not be quite the same size, but it's more than likely that everyone at the amphitheater will be singing along to every word, no matter what language.
Tickets for the Red Moon in Venus Tour go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, via Uchis' website. Find all the tour dates below:
Tue Apr 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park*
Wed Apr 26 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall*
Thu Apr 27 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*
Sun Apr 30 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park*
Mon May 1 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando*
Tue May 2 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy*
Thu May 4 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall*
Sun May 7 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia*
Tue May 9 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem*
Wed May 10 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway*
Fri May 12 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum*
Sun May 14 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore*
Tue May 16 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom*
Thu May 18 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium*
Sun May 21 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium*
Tue May 23 – Vancouver, BC – UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre*
Wed May 24 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater*
Fri May 26 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Sun May 28 – Las Vegas, NV – The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Tue May 30 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
*with Raye
Kali Uchis. With Raye. Sunday, April 30, at FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd, Miami; 305-358-7550; bayfrontparkamphitheater.com. Tickets on sale 10 a.m. Thursday, January 26, via kaliuchis.com.