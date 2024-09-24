Jhené Aiko Will Bring Her Magic Hour Tour Back to South Florida

This week, Grammy-nominated singer Jhené Aiko announced additional dates for her Magic Hour Tour. The tour will bring her back to South Florida on Tuesday, December 10, at the Kaseya Center in downtown Miami. The Magic Hour Tour previously stopped at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise in July. For the upcoming Miami concert, the R&B singer is bringing along special guests Jessie Reyez, Shenseea, Tink, Umi, and Kiana Ledé.Despite her extensive touring as of late, Aiko hasn't released a new album since 2020'sDuring July's show in Sunrise, Aiko brought out Swae Lee to perform their collaborative hit "Sativa." With Rolling Loud happening the same weekend as the Miami show, there's a good chance the audience could be in for a surprise guest.The Magic Hour Tour has received such critical praise and love from fans that Aiko decided to bring the show back to the seven cities that demanded it the most, Miami being one of them.Aiko has been a cultivating figure in the R&B scene ever since she broke into the mainstream in the early 2010s. Her 2020 album,, featured artists like Future, Miguel, Nas, and her partner, Big Sean. Aiko and Sean also collaborate under the name Twenty88.The Miami concert will surely be a hot ticket for any R&B fan. The show blends trippy visuals with Aiko's music, with the singer diving through her extensive music catalogue.The show promises to be a mellow, vibed-out night where fans can float through Aiko’s ethereal soundscapes, only this time on an epic scale. Don’t be surprised if many fans in attendance decide to spark up. She literally has a song named “Sativa,” so that should let you know what the vibe is.Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 27, at 10 a.m. The Kaseya's presale takes place on Thursday, September 26, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with the password SUN2024.