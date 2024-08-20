 J Balvin Joins Lineup for Billboard Latin Music Week 2024 in Miami | Miami New Times
J Balvin Joins Billboard Latin Music Week's 2024 Lineup

J Balvin will host a showcase of special guests and collaborators during Billboard Latin Music Week at the Fillmore Miami Beach.
August 20, 2024
J Balvin will host a showcase during Billboard Latin Music Week.
J Balvin will host a showcase during Billboard Latin Music Week. Photo by @repocam_

Colombian superstar J Balvin will join the already-packed lineup of the 35th annual Billboard Latin Music Week, which is set to return October 14-18 at the Fillmore Miami Beach. He joins the previously announced roster of acts, including Peso Pluma, Bad Gyal, Danny Ocean, JOP, Fat Joe, and Gloria Estefan.

Balvin will be hosting "Next Gen Reggaeton: An Evening Curated by J Balvin" during the five-day conference. The panel will include special guests and performances from some of Balvin's friends and collaborators. The showcase will also feature a Q&A session with Balvin, moderated by Leila Cobo, Billboard's chief content officer for Latin music.

Earlier this month, Balvin released his sixth studio album, Rayo, the first in three years. The album centers around the classic reggaeton sound that made him one of the biggest names in Latin music and features collaborations with Feid, Bad Gyal, Zion, and Carín León.

Overall, he's sold millions of records, won six Latin Grammys, and headlined tours across the U.S., Latin America, Europe, and Australia.
Billboard Latin Music Week is the biggest industry conference celebrating Latin music and culture. While it's a music industry event, Billboard has introduced general admission day passes this year. There are also often performances and parties happening at local venues throughout the week that the general public can usually attend.

According to a Billboard Latin Music Week spokesperson, you'll need to buy the $650 Insider Pass to attend the Balvin event. Otherwise, day passes for the programming happening Monday through Wednesday cost $150.

More programming and acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

Billboard Latin Music Week. Monday, October 14, through Friday, October 18, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; billboardlatinmusicweek.com. Tickets cost $150 to $650 via universe.com.
