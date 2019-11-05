Producer Oba Frank Lords Mixes Dance Music and Santeria

On a recent Monday night at Coyo Taco in Wynwood, DJ Oscar G opens his weekly residency set with a gradual ascent of deep-house beats that drown out conversations at the bar. Standing next to him is an imposing figure — Oba Frank Lords, dressed in all white, in stark contrast to the dimly lit space. His beaded necklaces hang over a T-shirt that reads, "Weapons of mass percussion," around a graphic of two drumsticks crossed like an X. His eyes are closed for nearly a minute before he announces his presence with six consecutive cracks on the snare drum. The crowd roars in excitement, and suddenly, Lords launches into an array of Afro-Cuban drum patterns that fuse with the electronic beats, forming a textured rhythm that bewitches the crowd.

In the audience of 20- and 30-year-olds is a couple in wheelchairs. Jazalee Sircus has cerebral palsy. Her husband, Luis, is missing a leg. Both are practicing santeros and are here for Lords, their padrino. After the 90-minute set, Jazalee props herself up to applaud his performance.

"I love it," she says. "It makes me forget that I am in this [wheelchair]."

The 55-year-old Lords is an accomplished master percussionist, songwriter, and music producer. From pioneering the early Miami freestyle sound to remixing tracks for Ricky Martin and Gloria Estefan to collaborating with Oscar G and Ralph Falcon on the enduring dance club anthem "Dark Beat," his contribution to Miami music history across four decades is transcendental.

"He had the opportunity and the talent to survive without national exposure, without a major multimillion-dollar hit," says Sergio Rozenblat, his former manager. "And Frank stayed in the industry and produced behind the scenes and wrote and co-wrote, which is almost schizophrenic as an artist because he loves being in the front but he operated in the background for a long time."

But Lords is more than just a musician: He's also a high priest in the Palo Mayombe and Rule of Osha religions with 1,132 spiritual godchildren, including Luis and Jazalee Sircus. His gifts of music and spirituality, of entertaining and healing, have been intertwined since as far back as he can remember — and he uses both to his advantage.

Since 2016, Lords and Oscar G have been collaborating on the Afro Cuban House Experiment (A.C.H.É.), a live show that fuses Palo Mayombe and Santería spiritual elements with dancing choreographed by a babalawo, priest, while Oscar G plays his signature Miami electronic beats. Lords says every performance "has a mythological twist to it," an ode to the orishas that serve as spirit guides for santeros. Lords believes A.C.H.É. is the ideal platform for both his music and his religion.

"I want the youth to accept my religious music in a flavor they can swallow," he says. "This is almost like modern Santería. I am introducing it to the youth with a little sugar that they like, the techno element."

Since he was a boy, Lords — born Francisco Javier Martín in Havana, Cuba — has gravitated toward vibrations. When he was 2 years old, his favorite hiding place was a cabinet under the kitchen sink.

"Open the cabinet and you would find me... in the dark, with wooden spoons playing on pots," he says.

Although he was drawn to music from a young age, his childhood dream was to become a Catholic priest. At the age of 10, after his family moved to Miami, he joined the congregation of Corpus Christi Church in Allapattah. He rose to become the head altar boy but ultimately grew disenchanted with what he saw as the hypocrisy of Catholicism. He says the last straw came when he was unpacking the monthly cases of wine from the Vatican one day: He noticed each bottle was priced at $250.

"Mind you, this is back in 1974. And how did they pay for these wines? The poor box," he says. "It just turned me off."

Looking elsewhere for inspiration, 10-year-old Lords found it unexpectedly on a bike ride in his family's Little Havana neighborhood. On a day that at first seemed like any other, he says, he came across a curious old man lugging a log over his shoulder.

"I watched him take it to his home and start shaving it," he recalls, "and I see right next to it is a drum."

The old man was Alpidio Rojas, a 92-year-old Cuban of African descent. After a few days, Rojas invited the boy inside his home, where Lords discovered an even larger collection of drums. But Rojas prohibited him from touching any of them. Instead, he gave Lords a 14-inch rectangular piece of wood that resembled a railroad tie and told him not to return until he could master a certain drumming technique on the wood.

"I thought that was easy as shit," Lords says, "but easy as shit turned into bleeding because I tried it so much that my fingers started to split from the blisters."

Connecting with Rojas was a life-changing experience for Lords. Shortly after the two met, Rojas told Lords that to be a master drummer, he must first be initiated into Palo Mayombe, an obscure religion that has its origins in the deep jungles of Central Africa.

The next morning, the ambitious fifth-grader skipped school and biked to Rojas' home before dawn. When he arrived, he was instructed to take a seat and was then blindfolded.