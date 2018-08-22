Jokes On You — Darude’s "Sandstorm" Is Still Cool

Social media memes can change your life. One day you're working at Subway arguing with customers about the real length of a foot-long and the next, you might be an internet meme sensation. It only takes the right repost and a bit of Photoshop or video-editing skill to send you to superstardom. For Finnish DJ and producer Darude, the memes weren’t exactly transformative, but they did bring awareness to a single he almost didn’t release.
If you’re not engulfed in the raging world of dance music, you may not have heard of Darude’s "Sandstorm" until the Internet got ahold of it. The up-tempo trance single made its debut in 1999. “Two years before I released the 'Sandstorm' track, I actually made the melody. You know, the dun-dun-dun, din-din,” Darude told Vice last year. The record got off to a good start in clubs with help of local DJs but didn’t get traffic until established producer JS16 added production. From there, the single surged on dance floors and workout playlists until it achieved impressive popularity.
All music has its peak. Sometimes it's when the music is first released and we can’t get the catchy melody out of our heads. Other times, the “
Memes have definitely played roles in musicians' career. Because the internet is so widely accessible, a few clicks allow music to travel from Finland to the United States through a hashtag. While Darude’s single was in heavy rotation in clubs, its memes brought new light to dance music and opened the door to several different audiences. “In the last two years, I’ve had such a burst in online visibility and bookings. I’ve even fed some meme stuff and done pranks all in good fun,” says Darude. Most would think he’d be in his feelings due to 14-year-olds' jokes and tagging, but he laughs along with them. “The joke's on you if you’re still talking about my track after over 16 years.”
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Keeping up with the trends in music allows longevity in a career, but Darude fans are still with the shits 20 years after his debut. “Honestly, I haven't tried to create music for my old fans. I wouldn’t say I wasn’t thinking about those people, because I do, but I make music I like,” Darude says.
If you listen closely, you'll realizehis new music doesn’t differ. One of his newer tracks, "Surrender," is still emotional and melodic. “I get great satisfaction sitting in the music and just tinkering around. As a producer and writer, I develop various types of music,” Darude says. While artistry is Darude’s strong point, his marketing skill is on point too. “I’m not dumb, this is my profession.
What's next? "I am working on a project that will have five to ten records on it, but there’s no rush.” He’s most excited to try new things for new audiences. For his Fort Lauderdale show, he plans on playing a different set than most expect. “There’s nothing wrong with what I usually get to do. Playing bangers is always fun, but this time around I’m going to lower the BPM and have more of a groovy, house set,” says Darude. We can’t promise that memes won’t emerge this performances, but we’re all in for good music and a good joke.
Darude. 10 p.m. Sunday, August 26, at
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!