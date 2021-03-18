III Points Teams Up With Secret Project for an Outdoor Event This Spring

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

While yesterday's news that III Points was pushing back its festival dates again to October was expected — events of that size still require more people to be vaccinated — organizers still managed to surprise fans today when it announced it was going ahead with a two-day outdoor event this spring.

In partnership with Secret Project — a techno festival staged by Insomniac Events in LA — the III Points event will take place on April 30 and May 1, the original dates the flagship Wynwood festival had originally been scheduled to take place.

"The brand new III Points x Secret Project event will bring together the best in underground dance music, combining a love for art, music, and culture across two stages in a picturesque outdoor environment," organizers said in a statement.

The venue has not been announced, but organizers say they're working with local officials to make sure safety precautions are in place, including limited capacity and mandatory face coverings.

Despite the description depicting the event as a "smaller gathering," the lineup is stacked with some pretty big names, including Eric Prydz, Black Coffee, Green Velvet, Dixon, DJ Tennis, Michael Bibi, Bedouin, and Luciano.

Current III Points ticket holders will have presale access start on Monday, March 22. (Organizers point out that a III Points ticket is not a valid entry to this smaller event. If you can't make it to the rescheduled festival in October, the refund window opens April 16.) After that, tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, March 23, at 11:11 a.m.

Photo courtesy of III Points

Here's the full lineup:



Eric Prydz

Black Coffee

Green Velvet

Dixon

DJ Tennis

Michael Bibi

Bedouin

Luciano (Sunset Set)

Gerd Janson

Danny Daze

Aurora Halal

Trikk

Thunderpony

Layla Benitez

Calussa

Ms. Mada B2B Natalia Roth

Bakke B2B Jean Pierre

Differ B2B Malone

Sister System

Coffintexts

DJ Ray B2B Jonny From Space

Autobahn

Danyelino B2B Brother Dan

Andres Line B2B Nii Tei

Nick León B2B Bitter Babe

Nicholas G. Padilla

III Points x Secret Project. Friday, April 30, and Saturday, May 1, at location TBA. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, March 23, at 11:11 a.m. via iiipoints.com.