III Points Announces New May 2020 Dates

III Points, Miami’s premier music festival for underground and left-field acts, has announced a change in plans for its 2020 edition.

The festival shared Monday that its seventh edition will take place Friday, May 1, and Saturday, May 2, 2020. III Points was originally slated to take advantage of 2020’s status as a leap year and had been scheduled for February 28 and 29.

III Points cofounder David Sinopoli said the change in dates was made for logistical reasons. Unlike February 2019 — when the festival was previously held — next year, the City of Miami and event planners would have to contend with the Super Bowl and all of the complications, costs, and traffic that come with it.

“We tried February; it was great, but with the Super Bowl happening in Miami... we decided to get out of February [next] year,” Sinopoli says. He adds this isn’t the first time III Points has changed dates: Until 2019, the festival had been held in October.

“Maybe we’ll stay in May or maybe we’ll just keep shape-shifting,” Sinopoli says, noting the month isn’t the III Points team’s utmost priority. “I think III Points can kind of work its way around the calendar and what works with the local scene, what works best for the festival, and what works best for booking.”

The festival’s booking will be one of the beneficiaries of the move because it frees III Points from the hassle of exclusivity agreements and prohibitive radius clauses posed by California’s music monolith, Coachella, in April. The change also places III Points further from the quick succession of Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival and Ultra in March.

“Being in May is much better because it’s festival season,” Sinopoli says, adding that many acts base their touring itinerary around festivals. Okeechobee, which is set to return after taking a year off in 2019, is now owned and operated by Insomniac Events, which recently purchased an ownership stake in Club Space. Sinopoli says Insomniac's only involvement with III Points will be with regard to marketing, and he emphasizes the production company does not have a hand in the festival's lineup or curation.

Asked about III Points' reduction from three days to two, Sinopoli says the festival previously benefited from falling on three-day weekends for Columbus Day and Presidents' Day in October and February.

“We’re gonna give the same type of lineup [and] same punch we had in three days, but we’re just gonna pack it into two,” he says. Although he isn’t prepared to divulge specifics, Sinopoli says additional III Points programming and satellite activations are being planned at Club Space for Sunday and throughout the weekend of the festival.

“We’ll announce more details, but there’s gonna be what we’ll call a 'III Points Space Station,'” he says, adding festival ticket buyers will have access to exclusive deals and offers for events at Space. “We’re gonna own the weekend, but we’re gonna do it in a bit more of an unconventional way.”

III Points’ 2020 lineup and ticket rates will be announced on a future date.

III Points 2020. Friday, May 1, through Saturday, May 2, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-573-0371; manawynwood.com. Tickets prices are TBA and will be available via iiipoints.com.