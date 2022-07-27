Support Us

iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina 2022 Lineup: Farruko, Jhay Cortez, Becky G, and More

July 27, 2022 9:00AM

Farruko
Farruko Photo by Luieville and Company
Since 2014, iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina has been bringing together some of the biggest names in Latin music for one big bash. The inaugural event took place at the Forum in Inglewood, California, featuring acts like Pitbull, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, and Prince Royce.

The party moved to Miami the following year, where it's taken place ever since — except for 2020 when the concert was held virtually and last year when it moved up to Orlando. But all is right in the world, because iHeartRadio has decided that for the 2022 edition, the concert will take place at the FTX Arena in downtown Miami

iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina returns on Saturday, October 15, with a packed lineup of Latin music superstars, including Enrique Iglesias, Farruko, Nicky Jam, Jhay Cortez, Becky G, Myke Towers, Manuel Turizo, and DJ Adoni. The show will once again be hosted by radio personality and iHeart Latino president Enrique Santos.

In addition to performing, Iglesias will also receive the iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award, which the radio corporation describes as an award that "honors an individual who exemplifies their big heart through their selfless work enhancing the lives of the Latin community and beyond." iHeartRadio points to his support for organizations like Save the Children and his work in helping in the hurricane relief efforts after the storms Harvey, Maria, and Irma in 2017.

“We are so excited to head back to Miami to celebrate the best of Latin music this year,” said Santos in a statement. “We’re thrilled to once again give fans the opportunity to come together and feel the unique energy that comes from celebrating our culture. This year’s iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award recipient, Enrique Iglesias, embodies that perfectly with his endless stream of hits and charitable work. It’s going to be a night to remember.”

Tickets are currently on sale to the general public, starting at $39.

iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina. 8 p.m. Saturday, October 15, at FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; ftxarena.com. Tickets cost $39 to $199 via ticketmaster.com.
