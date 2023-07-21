Here Are the Rolling Loud 2023 Set Times and How to Watch the Livestream

Today is the day! Rolling Loud kicks off three days of hip-hop, rap, and a few off-kilter choices. Music will be spread across four stages at Hard Rock Stadium's massive parking lot — and because of all the asphalt, New Times would like to remind you to stay hydrated. South Florida has been breaking heat records lately, and nothing ruins a good time like a heatstroke.
Between staying hydrated, you'll also have to worry about planning what performances you'll catch this week. Is it going to be Lil Uzi Vert or Offset? Do you care more about Ice Spice or Toosii? Luckily, New Times has all the set times below so that you can hit the festival with a game plan. The official Rolling Loud app (available on Apple's App Store and Google Play store) allows you to plan your day easily and sends notifications, like last-minute set changes, directly to your phone.
If you're staying home this weekend, you can still enjoy Rolling Loud from the comfort of your couch. The festival will livestream performances on Prime Video as well as the Amazon Music and Rolling Loud Twitch channels starting at 4 p.m. each day.
Whether you're at Hard Rock Stadium or home, get ready to witness several memorable performances all weekend long.
rollingloud.com. Tickets cost $199 to $1,049 via rollingloud.frontgatetickets.com.