America's Foremost Frat Bro Rob Gronkowski Hosting Gronk Beach During Super Bowl Weekend

There are only 74 days left until Super Bowl LIV comes to town and a slew of corporate entities duke it out for the attention of football fans in Miami and around the country. If it's anything like Art Basel Miami Beach or Miami Music Week, brands galore will drop criminal amounts of money during the first weekend of February to make sure they have consumers' complete attention.

In one of the first major event announcements for Super Bowl weekend, everyone's favorite meathead, Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski, has announced he's hosting the aptly named Gronk Beach party at the North Beach Bandshell. Naturally, the gathering will be presented by none other than esteemed energy drink company Monster Energy.

If you're unfamiliar with Gronk, he's a football player and three-time Super Bowl champion that played nine seasons with the New England Patriots. However, for all his achievements on the field, Gronk is perhaps best known for his frat bro personality, which is seen by a certain demographic of sports fans to be as nonthreatening as Colin Kaepernick is (purportedly) menacing. GQ perfectly described Gronk as "what would happen if a red solo cup were the star of a Toy Story-esque movie franchise."

Sales pitches don't come stronger than that, and that's exactly what Gronk Beach is banking on: Attracting Miamians to the Gronkiest Gronk bash possible during Super Bowl weekend. The event, which is being put on by the same production team behind the Shaq's Fun House event series, has amassed an EDM and hip-hop lineup that includes Diplo, Rick Ross, Kaskade, Flo Rida, 3Lau, and Carnage. While the lineup is nothing to write home about — you can probably go to E11even on a given weekend and see any one of the acts playing — Gronk Beach's biggest selling point is its promise of unlimited drinks and bites for attendees.

So far, the only restaurants mentioned are STK and the Salty Donut, but partygoers can expect a six-hour open bar — yes, even if you end up buying a general-admission ticket. However, like any good Miami event, there will be a VIP option to prove to everyone else that you've got more money than a small island nation. The VIP experience will be operated by Las Vegas' Wynn Nightlife — because apparently Miami has to import effective VIP treatment these days.

The caveat? Despite being a one-day, six-hour event, tickets for Gronk Beach won't come cheap. However, considering you are getting a concert and food festival experience in one bundle, eh: Miami has seen worse. General admission tickets start at a relative bargain at $149.99, however, if you wait too long, the price maxes out at $499.99. If you want the VIP treatment, tickets start at $499.99 and cap out at a whopping $899.99.

But wait, there's more! There are table packages starting at $1,500 for a shared table and unlimited bottle service. There are other party packages available, with names such as "Tiki Touchdown," "Shake Your Tight End," "Wine, Dine, Sixty," "Gronk Spike," "The Ship," and New Times' favorite, "Party Like a Gronk Star." The most expensive package, "The Ship," tops out at $100,000.

A limited number of presale tickets will be available starting Thursday, November 21, at 11 a.m. In order to take advantage of the presale pricing, Gronk fans will have to register at gronkbeach.com to receive a presale code. Between the food, free-flowing drinks, and prestige musical entertainment, don't be surprised if Gronk Beach proves popular enough to remake Miami's Super Bowl weekend in its namesake's image. Let's get Gronked!

Gronk Beach. 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, February 1, at North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5202; northbeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $149.99 to $899.99 via gronkbeach.com.