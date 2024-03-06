Femme House to Present an All-Female Panel at Miami Music Week 2024

Femme House, an organization that champions a more diverse dance music scene, is returning to Miami Music Week, but that's not the only announcement. In a vibrant celebration of Women's History Month, Femme House, the nonprofit founded by DJ/producer LP Giobbi, proudly unveils its highly anticipated 14-track compilation Femme House Vol. 2, released in collaboration with Insomniac Records.
LP Giobbi, a powerhouse in the dance music scene, says it's an honor to commemorate Women's History Month with the release of the compilation. "Only two percent of producers are female, and this compilation highlights some of my favorite female and gender-expansive producers/artists that are changing the game right now," she remarks.
Femme House Vol. 2 features an electrifying lineup of female and female-identifying artists, including LP Giobbi herself; Femme House's chief of education, Mini Bear; Mary Droppinz; Baby Weight; and the Lisbona Sisters. LP Giobbi's philosophy, as she told Billboard in 2022, underscores the importance of visibility. "You can't be what you can't see." This sentiment has been the driving force behind Femme House since its inception, making it a vital platform for underrepresented voices in the music industry.
Femme House is gearing up for its second appearance at Miami Music Week, hosting a panel of industry leaders at the W South Beach on Friday, March 22.
Known for her dynamic DJ sets, live piano performances, and activism, LP Giobbi has amassed more than 150 million streams across all platforms. Her commitment to addressing the gender disparity in music production led her to establish Femme House, providing thousands of female and gender-expansive individuals access to production workshops, online courses, and scholarship programs.
Femme House was cofounded by LP Giobbi and Hermixalot in 2019 and operates as a nonprofit dedicated to creating equity in music by amplifying the voices of women, femme, gender-expansive and nonconforming, LGBTQ, and BIPOC creators. Through education, scholarships, mentorship, community building, and visual representation, Femme House breaks down barriers and empowers future creators and executives from marginalized backgrounds.
Femme House x W Hotels Present "Creating Opportunity in Dance Music." 2 p.m. Friday, March 22, at the Lawn at the W South Beach, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; thisisfemmehouse.com. Admission is free with RSVP via posh.vip.
