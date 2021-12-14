Eight Can't-Miss Acts at Vibra Urbana 2021

While the festival's rapid expansion may seem a little hasty, it makes sense. Reggaeton remains a massively popular genre, which explains why this weekend's event is close to being sold out. In fact, the genre is so popular that Vibra Urbana is one of two major Latin music events in Miami this weekend. (Alex Sensation's annual MiamiBash at FTX Arena on Friday, December 17, is the other.)
Vibra Urbana has announced about 70 acts evenly split between the two days, making it difficult to recommend one day over the other. But New Times can recommend the acts worth checking out.
Listed in alphabetical order, here are the acts you'll want to be in the front row for at Vibra Urbana.
Anuel AABefore he brings his Emmanuel Tour to FTX Arena on December 21, Anuel will coheadline Vibra Urbana along with Don Omar. The reggaeton juggernaut and Miami resident is as hot as ever. His most recent album, Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren, is currently sitting at the top spot on Billboard's Top Latin Albums chart. And, yeah, it can be hard to get past the hate-filled "Intocable" track he regretfully released and the hate-filled former president that he appeared to support in 2020. Still, there's no denying Anuel has a knack for hits, including this year's banger with Jhay Cortez, "Ley Seca."
FarinaOne of the first Colombian women to join reggaeton's all-boys club remains relevant over a decade later. Farina took part in the Gloria Estefan performance that kicked off last month's Latin Grammys. And her Best Urban Song nomination for the love triangle track "A Fuego" made her the lone female in the category that night. In September, she mixed things up, collaborating with drill rapper Lil Durk on "Nueva Vida." Credit to Farina for keeping things interesting.
FeidReggaeton singer-songwriter Feid is no longer a rising star but an established one. He has Latin Grammy nominations to his name, and his star-studded "Porfa" remix reached number one on the Billboard Latin Airplay chart last year. More recently, Ferxxo dueted on "Friky" with fellow Medellin native Karol G, for whom he opened last month at FTX Arena. Don't be surprised if you see Feid dining at Flanigan's before or after his Vibra Urbana performance Sunday. He's a big fan.
Justin QuilesConnecticut-born Quiles returns to Vibra Urbana for the second consecutive year, and this time brings with him one of the biggest hits of his career, "Loco." Here's hoping collaborators Zion y Lennox — part of Saturday's lineup — will return to the fest Sunday to sing the bouncy summer anthem with him. It's been a year to remember for Quiles. He's not only found success with "Loco" and "Jeans," but he became a part of the Fast & Furious familia when his collaboration with Dalex and Konshens, "Real," was played in the film franchise's latest sequel, F9.
Myke TowersAlso back for year two of Vibra Urbana is Towers, a breakout trap and reggaeton star who has become a go-to feature for many of today's top Latin artists. Towers released his album Easy Money Baby right before the pandemic exploded and managed to keep the momentum going since then. During that time, the Puerto Rico native has been part of nine songs that reached the top ten of Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart, including "Bandido" and Ozuna's "Caramelo" remix.
NohemyHow's this for multitalented? Nohemy sings. She raps. She writes. She acts. (She starred in the Natti Natasha-produced YouTube Original series Bravas). And she played college basketball on a scholarship. Nohemy — listed in Vibra Urbana's "Rising Stars" category — remains somewhat under the radar. But the music industry has thought enough of the urbano pop star to have her open for Nicky Jam, Migos, Jhay Cortez, and H.E.R.
Rauw AlejandroThe "Todo de Ti" and "Tattoo" singer — back for year two of Vibra Urbana — seems destined to join the reggaeton genre's top tier, despite not being a traditional reggaeton artist. This is a guy who releases electro-pop songs reminiscent of the Weeknd and busts out smooth choreographed dance moves reminiscent of Michael Jackson. Alejandro strays from the norm, and that's a good thing.
SechThe pride of Panama serves reggaeton with a side of soul. Sech's vocals are so heartfelt and convincing that you can't help but hope that he lands the girl in the end — or, in the case of the fire breakup song "911," lands another girl. The "Relación" and "Si Te Vas" singer is scheduled to pull double-duty this weekend, performing at MiamiBash Friday and Vibra Urbana Saturday.
Vibra Urbana. Saturday, December 18, and Sunday, December 19, at Miami-Dade County Fair and Expo, 10901 SW 24th St., Miami; vibraurbanafest.com. Tickets cost $169 to $389 via seetickets.us.