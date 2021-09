Dua Lipa Will Kick Off Her Future Nostalgia Tour in Miami Next Year

I support Local Community Journalism Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us Keep New Times Free. Support Us













When British pop star Dua Lipa dropped her sophomore effort,, last year, it was a record that just begged to be played in clubs around the world. The lead single, "Don't Start Now," was a nu-disco banger that harkened to the French-touch sensibilities of the early 2000s. The song is the perfect dance-floor-ready kiss-off to a jealous ex.But's release on March 27, 2020, coincided with the worldwide lockdown. If Lipa was going to revel in the success of her follow-up, it would have to wait.While she waited, other cuts like "Break My Heart" and "Levitating" also took off, with the latter charting at no. 2 on theHot 100. (The song famously featured DaBaby on the remix — until DaBaby's homophobic rant at Rolling Loud in July led to its replacement on radio by Lipa's original solo version.)The album landed on several end-of-the-year lists, including Pitchfork,, NPR, and. It scored six Grammy nominations, including "Record of the Year," "Album of the Year," and "Song of the Year." Lipa walked away with the award for "Best Pop Vocal Album."Lipa will finally get to celebrate her critically acclaimed album next year when she kicks off her 28-city Future Nostalgia Tour at the FTX Arena in downtown Miami on February 9 — almost a full two years after the album's release.Opening the show in South Florida are R&B act Lolo Zouaï and electropop singer Caroline Polachek. Former of the band Chairlift, Polachek is worth arriving early for. Her album,, was critically lauded, with standout tracks like "So Hot You're Hurting My Feelings" and "Door." Polachek recently released a new single, "Bunny Is a Rider," which uses similar baby-sounding squeals that made Aaliyah's "Are You That Somebody?" so damn catchy.Megan Thee Stallion, who could probably lead an arena tour of her own, will join Lipa for three dates later in the tour.Tickets for the Future Nostalgia Tour go on sale on Friday, September 17, at noon.Here's the full list of dates:February 9, 2022 – Miami, FL – FTX ArenaFebruary 11, 2022 – Orlando, FL – Amway CenterFebruary 12, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm ArenaFebruary 14, 2022 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone ArenaFebruary 16, 2022 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum CenterFebruary 18, 2022 – Boston, MA – TD GardenFebruary 19, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo CenterFebruary 22, 2022 – Montreal, QC – Centre BellFebruary 23, 2022 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank ArenaFebruary 25, 2022 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars ArenaFebruary 26, 2022 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein CenterMarch 1, 2022 – New York, NY – Madison Square GardenMarch 2, 2022 – Washington, DC – Capital One ArenaMarch 4, 2022 – Newark, NJ – Prudential CenterMarch 5, 2022 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank CenterMarch 8, 2022 – Minneapolis, MN – Target CenterMarch 9, 2022 – Chicago, IL – United CenterMarch 12, 2022 – Houston, TX – Toyota CenterMarch 13, 2022 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines CenterMarch 15, 2022 – Denver, CO – Ball ArenaMarch 17, 2022 – Tulsa, OK – BOK CenterMarch 20, 2022 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint CenterMarch 22, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – The ForumMarch 25, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile ArenaMarch 27, 2022 – San Jose, CA – SAP CenterMarch 29, 2022 – Portland, OR – Moda CenterMarch 31, 2022 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge ArenaApril 1, 2022 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena