Dua Lipa Will Kick Off Her Future Nostalgia Tour in Miami Next Year

But Future Nostalgia's release on March 27, 2020, coincided with the worldwide lockdown. If Lipa was going to revel in the success of her follow-up, it would have to wait.
While she waited, other cuts like "Break My Heart" and "Levitating" also took off, with the latter charting at no. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. (The song famously featured DaBaby on the remix — until DaBaby's homophobic rant at Rolling Loud in July led to its replacement on radio by Lipa's original solo version.)
The album landed on several end-of-the-year lists, including Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, NPR, and Vice. It scored six Grammy nominations, including "Record of the Year," "Album of the Year," and "Song of the Year." Lipa walked away with the award for "Best Pop Vocal Album."
Lipa will finally get to celebrate her critically acclaimed album next year when she kicks off her 28-city Future Nostalgia Tour at the FTX Arena in downtown Miami on February 9 — almost a full two years after the album's release.
Opening the show in South Florida are R&B act Lolo Zouaï and electropop singer Caroline Polachek. Former of the band Chairlift, Polachek is worth arriving early for. Her album, Pang, was critically lauded, with standout tracks like "So Hot You're Hurting My Feelings" and "Door." Polachek recently released a new single, "Bunny Is a Rider," which uses similar baby-sounding squeals that made Aaliyah's "Are You That Somebody?" so damn catchy.
Megan Thee Stallion, who could probably lead an arena tour of her own, will join Lipa for three dates later in the tour.
Tickets for the Future Nostalgia Tour go on sale on Friday, September 17, at noon.
Here's the full list of dates:
February 9, 2022 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena
February 11, 2022 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
February 12, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
February 14, 2022 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
February 16, 2022 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
February 18, 2022 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
February 19, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
February 22, 2022 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
February 23, 2022 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
February 25, 2022 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
February 26, 2022 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
March 1, 2022 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
March 2, 2022 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
March 4, 2022 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
March 5, 2022 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
March 8, 2022 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
March 9, 2022 – Chicago, IL – United Center
March 12, 2022 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
March 13, 2022 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
March 15, 2022 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
March 17, 2022 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
March 20, 2022 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
March 22, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
March 25, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
March 27, 2022 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
March 29, 2022 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
March 31, 2022 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
April 1, 2022 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Dua Lipa. With Caroline Polachek and Lolo Zouaï. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 9, at FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; ftxarena.com. Tickets go on sale at noon on Friday, September 17, via ticketmaster.com.