  • MVN

Drake
Courtesy of Republic Records

Drake and Migos Postpone Miami Tour Dates

Ayurella Horn-Muller | September 21, 2018 | 3:16pm
People of Miami, put away your Drake merch. The much-anticipated performance by the superstar rapper today and tomorrow has been postponed. No, this is not a drill.

Drake was supposed to appear at the American Airlines Arena in downtown Miami with Migos for concerts scheduled for tonight, September 21, and tomorrow night, September 22. New Times has been informed, however, that these performances have been canceled in favor of later dates.

Tickets for tonight’s planned show will now be honored November 13. Those who planned to attend tomorrow, September 22, will be allowed into the rescheduled show November 14. Why the postponement? A statement cites the reason only as “circumstances beyond our control.” TMZ reports that sources claim the cause of the delay is production issues.

This is not the first time Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour has seen a delay. Fans in Utah were understandably disappointed when the opening concert set for this past July 26 was pushed back to August 10 — in Kansas City, Missouri.

Team Drizzy fans, take heart. Drake is on his way — just not today. For now, keep blasting “God’s Plan” on those speakers while crossing your fingers that November comes quickly.

Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour. With Drake and Migos. 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 13, and Wednesday, November 14, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com. Tickets cost $55.50 to $195.50 via ticketmaster.com.

