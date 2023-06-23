Doja Cat Announces Tour With Ice Spice Opening the Miami Date

Doja Cat might be one of the most reluctant, unexpected pop stars in recent memory. Since blowing up on the strength of a viral video in which she dressed up as a cow, the rapper/singer has become a major force in the new wave of female hip-hop stars. She has lit up the charts with hit collabs such as "Say So" with her idol Nicki Minaj (no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100) and "Kiss Me More" with SZA. She even traded the cow costume for something more feline, dressing up as an actual cat — specifically, the late Karl Lagerfeld's beloved Choupette — at this year's Met Gala. And yet, she has always been uneasy with the rigors of stardom. She has threatened to quit the music industry altogether, and the video for her latest track, "Attention," riffs on fame with sensuality and aggression, with Doja dodging fans while channeling Missy Elliott and Kendrick Lamar in her raps.
Thankfully for us, Doja's not retiring anytime soon. In fact, she just announced her first headlining arena tour: The Scarlet Tour will stop in Miami on Tuesday, November 21. And she won't be alone; joining her at the Kaseya Center will be the one and only Ice Spice.
The latter's appearance deserves its own paragraph. Having rocketed to fame earlier this year off of infectious tracks like "In Ha Mood" and PinkPantheress collab "Boy's A Liar Pt. 2," Ice Spice has gained a massive amount of attention thanks to her unique persona, which combines feminine sweetness with hip-hop grit. This tour will mark Ice Spice's third performance in Miami this year — the New York-based rapper made a guest appearance at Ultra in March and will play Rolling Loud in July — but sharing a bill with Doja provides a context that's likely more comfortable for a wider audience.
Tickets for the Scarlet Tour are being sold on Ticketmaster through the company's fan-registration system. It's open now and will close at 10 p.m. Pacific Time this Sunday, June 25. General tickets go on sale 10 a.m. local time Friday, June 30. See all the tour dates below:
October 31 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center *
November 2 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena *
November 3 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena *
November 5 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena *
November 6 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center *
November 8 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center *
November 10 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena *
November 13 - Austin, TX - Moody Center *
November 15 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center *
November 16 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center *
November 19 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena *
November 21 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center #
November 24 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena *
November 26 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center #
November 27 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena #
November 29 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center #
November 30 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center #
December 2 - Boston, MA - TD Garden #
December 4 - Columbus, - OH Nationwide Arena #
December 7 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center #
December 8 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center #
December 10 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena #
December 11 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena #
December 13 - Chicago, IL - United Center #
* With Doechii
# With Ice Spice
Doja Cat: The Scarlet Tour. With Ice Spice. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 21, at Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; kaseyacenter.com. Tickets are available via fan registration at ticketmaster.com.