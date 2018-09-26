De la Ghetto on the Growth of Spanish-Language Music: "It's a Cultural Movement"

De la Ghetto is a master of Latin urban and reggaeton music. His new album, Mi Movimiento, set for release this Friday, September 28, features a unique mix of genres and collaborations. Born Rafael Castillo to a Puerto Rican family in New York, he is a singer and rapper who grew from humble roots and understands what it is to work hard.

"It's a multicultural album," he says. Listening to Guns N' Roses, watching MTV, and growing up during the '90s grunge movement with bands such as Nirvana all played parts in his evolution as a musician. Eventually, after embracing other genres such as reggae, dancehall, salsa, R&B, and hip-hop, De la Ghetto was ready to write Mi Movimiento.

The 16-track album includes hit singles such as "La Formula," featuring Daddy Yankee and Ozuna, and "Caliente," featuring J Balvin. Other featured artists are Maluma, Wisin, Brytiago, Plan B, and Zion & Lennox. "When I was finishing the album, I had just signed up with Warner Music and was originally just going to release it as a mixtape or EP," he says. "I signed to Warner, and it upped my game a little bit more." Through working with the label, De la Ghetto believes his musicianship matured, which led to the collaborations.