Fitz and the Tantrums and Young the Giant Delivered a Night of Mediocrity at Bayfront Park

Indie pop-rockers Young the Giant and Fitz and the Tantrums brought their coheadlining summer tour to the Bayfront Park Amphitheater Saturday night, but despite the double headlining sets, the evening amounted to nothing more than a showcase of mediocrity.

From the start of their set, the members of Fitz and the Tantrums really did seem to give it their all. The six-piece group dialed up the energy during its time on stage and won over much of the crowd that was clearly just waiting for Young the Giant’s headlining set. But while the Los Angeles group has a relatively unique brand of soul-tinged pop music that’s well-suited for TV commercials, it doesn’t hold up as well throughout the course of a full show.

EXPAND Fitz and the Tantrums. FujifilmGirl

Frontman Michael Fitzpatrick’s lyrics are rooted deeply in clichés, leading to cringe-inducing moments like the chorus of recent single “123456” in which — you guessed it — he counts to six a few too many times. Though the lyrics were inelegant and the sugary choruses wore thin after the first handful of songs, the band had a few instantly recognizable semi-hits that kept the crowd engaged. Throughout the set, the group deployed “Oh hey, I know this one” songs like “The Walker” and “Out Of My League,” taking advantage of the recognition that comes with its music being used in countless advertisements.

Young the Giant followed in the headlining slot, and from the moment the California band took the stage, singer Sameer Gadhia tried his hardest to please. Something about his hyperactive stage presence just feels fabricated and lacking in spontaneity, from his jittery dance moves to the bedazzled cape he wore during the set’s encore. The Young the Giant frontman seems to be doing his best to ensure that his band’s show is compelling, but no amount of manufactured charisma can make up for a set that’s marginally interesting at best.

Any hope for a truly great show was lost during opener “Oblivion,” the first of a handful of duds from the band’s most recent album, Mirror Master. Though Saturday night’s headlining set at Bayfront Park was a marked improvement over the band’s mess of a set at last year’s Riptide Festival, many of Young the Giant’s recent issues still plague them. The pacing was off throughout the show, and the set at times felt like a slog through dull stints while waiting for an arresting moment.

There were flashes of excellence during the band's set, such as standouts “Nothing’s Over” and “Mind Over Matter.” But the show never even came close to approaching transcendence. The band’s most recent hit, “Superposition,” received a huge response from the crowd as the first song of the encore — though it still strikes me as dreadfully hollow.

“Heat of the Summer” was an appropriate song for a hot summer night in Miami, and the crowd that showed up to the outdoor amphitheater didn’t seem to mind the muggy weather. A few empty rows lined the back of the venue's seated area with plenty of breathing room on the lawn, but neither the fans nor the artists seemed to care.

Though at a glance it may seem like an odd pairing, Fitz and the Tantrums and Young the Giant make sense as tourmates. Both bands brought to the table almost exactly what their respective fans would expect. But a great live show should always leave audiences wanting more. By the time Young the Giant's set wrapped up on Saturday night, I’d had more than enough.